Antero Midstream Announces First Quarter 2020 Return of Capital and Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

DENVER, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) ("Antero Midstream") today announced that the Board of Directors of Antero Midstream declared a cash dividend of $0.3075 per share for the first quarter of 2020. In addition, Antero Midstream announced plans to issue their first quarter 2020 earnings on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

First Quarter 2020 Return of Capital

Antero Midstream's first quarter 2020 dividend is unchanged as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The dividend will be payable on May 12, 2020 to stockholders of record as of April 30, 2020. This represents the 21st consecutive quarterly dividend or distribution paid since Antero Midstream Partners LP's initial public offering in November 2014. In addition, during the first quarter of 2020, Antero Midstream repurchased approximately 4.7 million shares for approximately $15.8 million. Antero Midstream had $158 million of remaining share repurchase capacity under its $300 million authorized share repurchase program as of March 31, 2020.

First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Antero Midstream plans to issue its first quarter 2020 earnings on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call for Antero Midstream is scheduled on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 10:00 am MT to discuss the financial and operational results. A brief Q&A session for security analysts will immediately follow the discussion of the results for the quarter. To participate in the call, dial in at 877-407-9126 (U.S.), or 201-493-6751(International) and reference "Antero Midstream". A telephone replay of the call will be available until Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 10:00 am MT at 877-660-6853 (U.S.) or 201-612-7415 (International) using the conference ID: 13701249. To access the live webcast and view the related earnings conference call presentation, visit Antero Midstream's website at www.anteromidstream.com. The webcast will be archived for replay until Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 10:00 am MT.

Antero Midstream Corporation is a Delaware corporation that owns, operates and develops midstream gathering, compression, processing and fractionation assets located in West Virginia and Ohio, as well as integrated water assets that primarily service Antero Resources Corporation's properties. Antero Midstream's website is located at www.anteromidstream.com.

For more information, contact Michael Kennedy — CFO of Antero Midstream Corporation, at (303) 357-6782 or [email protected].

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/antero-midstream-announces-first-quarter-2020-return-of-capital-and-earnings-release-date-and-conference-call-301041341.html

SOURCE Antero Midstream Corporation