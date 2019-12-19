Anvil Corporation Announces New President and CFO

Anvil Corporation

John Mahoney joined Anvil in 2014 as a Project Manager, most recently serving as our BP Cherry Point Program Manager. He brings decades of industry experience and a proven record of successful management roles, including President at NORCON and VP of Project Operations at Fluor. He is a licensed Professional Engineer with an M.S. in Construction Engineering and Degree of Engineer from Stanford University and a B.S. in Civil Engineering from the United States Military Academy.

“This is an exciting time for Anvil, and I’m excited and humbled to accept this role. As President, I will ensure we remain committed to working as One Anvil across all our branches while developing and maintaining long-term relationships and becoming partners with our clients. I look forward to working with a great team to ensure Anvil’s continued success and expansion.”

John will succeed Anvil’s current President, Gordy Lindell, who will become Chairman of Anvil’s Board of Directors and continue to work closely with John Mahoney and the senior management team. Since 2014, Gordy has led Anvil’s growth into new regions and sectors. Under his leadership, the company formed Redi Anvil in Lakewood, CO to further expand our upstream and midstream capabilities.

“It’s been a rewarding experience and privilege to lead this amazing organization, working with our employees and clients. I am certain that John Mahoney will continue to lead Anvil in the right direction.”

Since 2008, Dan Lewis has been Anvil’s Controller, working closely with Rob Farrow, Anvil’s current CFO, and the full management team. Dan also brings extensive industry experience to the CFO position. Rob Farrow is retiring from Anvil at the end of 2019 but will serve as a Member on Anvil’s Board of Directors.

About Anvil

Founded in 1971, Anvil specializes in providing full multi-discipline engineering, design, project management, procurement, and construction coordination services for the oil and gas industry. Anvil serves clients throughout the Western and Central U.S., Hawaii, Alaska, Canada, and provides niche services to projects throughout the U.S. and globally. As a 100% ESOP-owned corporation, employees are vested in every project’s success and providing quality performance. Anvil is headquartered in Bellingham, WA and has branches in Anchorage, AK (Doyon Anvil), Billings, MT, Concord, CA, and Lakewood, CO (Redi Anvil).

Contact:

For additional information about Anvil, visit www.anvilcorp.com or contact:

Derek Toffer, Business Development and Marketing Manager

Office: 360.937.0333

[email protected]