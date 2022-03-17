2 mins ago
API applauds DOE approval of two new LNG export permits
American Petroleum Institute (API) President and CEO Mike Sommers applauded the U.S. Department of Energy’s decision to approve two new liquified natural gas (LNG) export permits.

“We applaud the Department of Energy for advancing two important U.S. LNG permits at this critical time in history.

America is the best prepared nation to help Europe and our other allies meet rising energy demand amid international turmoil while furthering our shared goal for a lower carbon future.

We will continue working with the department to ensure a timely and efficient permitting process to advance U.S. LNG export projects, which are key to supplying the affordable, reliable and cleaner energy the world needs now and in the future.”

