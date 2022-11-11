API responds to EPA’s supplemental proposed methane rule

World Oil

(WO) – The American Petroleum Institute (API) released the following statement Friday from Senior Vice President of Policy, Economics and Regulatory Affairs Frank Macchiarola in response to the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) supplemental proposed methane rule:

“API looks forward to reviewing the proposed rule in its entirety and will continue to work with EPA in support of a final rule that is cost-effective, promotes innovation, and creates the regulatory certainty needed for long-term planning. Federal regulation of methane crafted to build on industry’s progress can help accelerate emissions reductions while developing reliable American energy.

“API’s member companies are continuously advancing and deploying new technology to improve methane detection and reduction, and we support a final rule that promotes this continued innovation.”

“Our industry is taking action, and as a result, methane emissions relative to production fell 60% from 2011 to 2020. Industry-led initiatives like The Environmental Partnership are helping to continue that progress with the goal of further reducing methane emissions in every major U.S. basin.”

The Environmental Partnership includes more 100 companies who make up more than 70% of total onshore U.S. oil and natural gas production and has implemented a series of methane emissions reducing programs in every major oil and natural gas basin across the country.

A recent report from The Partnership found a 45% reduction in flare intensity and a 26% reduction in total flare volumes from participating companies over the past year, even as the number of companies participating in the flare management program grew by 40%.