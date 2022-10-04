3 mins ago
Oil analyst: Prices will climb over the next 9 months
1 hour ago
Shell CEO calls for higher taxes to protect consumers
2 hours ago
U.S. shale producers to stay on sidelines if OPEC+ slashes output
3 hours ago
Aramco: Spare oil capacity risks complete erosion when China reopens
4 hours ago
U.S. and Mexico extend energy discussions after failing to resolve dispute
5 hours ago
Oil prices edge higher ahead of OPEC+ meeting to discuss supply cuts

Aramco: Spare oil capacity risks complete erosion when China reopens

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Commodity Pricing / Crude Oil News / Crude Oil Storage / Energy News / Exploration and Production (E&P) / International   by

World Oil

(Bloomberg) — The world’s biggest oil company reiterated its warning that producers’ spare capacity is running low and said there wouldn’t be any left once China ends its Covid Zero strategy.

 

Aramco: Spare oil capacity risks complete erosion when China reopens- oil and gas 360

Source; World Oil

“The world should be worried,” Saudi Aramco’s Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser said at a conference in London. “This is where we are heading. If China opens up a little bit you will find out that spare capacity will be eroded completely.”

Aramco and Saudi Arabian officials have frequently criticized Western governments and firms for shunning investment in fossil fuels and trying to transition to renewable energy too quickly. They’ve cited this year’s surge in oil and natural gas prices as evidence that more exploration projects are needed.

Brent crude climbed above $125 a barrel after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. It’s since dropped below $90, in part because China’s strict coronavirus restrictions have suppressed demand in the second-biggest economy.

Asia Market Share

Analysts say there’s only about 2 million barrels a day of capacity that could be brought online quickly should there be a supply shutdowns. That’s the equivalent of 2% of the market.

Saudi Arabia and neighboring United Arab Emirates are among the few major oil producers raising their maximum production levels. Nasser said Aramco was on track to increase its capacity to 13 million barrels a day from 12 million by 2027, a project that will cost billions of dollars.

Aramco is confident it can maintain its market share in Asia, where it sends about 60% of its crude shipments, and doesn’t see more competition from Russia, according to Nasser. European refiners are increasingly shunning flows from Russia, forcing Moscow to tap markets such as China and India more aggressively.

Tags: , , , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.