Aramco trading CEO: Oil demand will recover after ‘big hit’

Houston Chronicle

Oil markets will begin to recover in the second quarter as the virus that has inflicted a “big hit” on Chinese demand abates, the head of Saudi Aramco’s trading unit said.

“By the end of April, we will not have that fear,” Ibrahim Al-Buainain, chief executive of Aramco Trading, said in an interview in London. “I am confident that the support and measures taken by countries will contain the virus.”

Oil prices have slumped to the lowest in a year, slipping below $50 a barrel in New York, as the coronavirus causes massive economic disruption in China and spreads throughout the world. Jet fuel demand has been “slashed” by about 300,000 to 400,000 barrels a day, mostly in China, according to Al-Buainain.