Atwell’s Lakewood Office Hires Elizabeth Babcock as Senior Project Manager

Atwell, LLC is pleased to announce that Elizabeth Babcock has joined the firm as Senior Project Manager for the Power and Energy, Land & ROW Solutions group. Based in Atwell’s Lakewood office, Ms. Babcock will focus on the oil and gas market providing clients with Atwell’s full suite of right of way services. Her responsibilities include project coordination and execution, client satisfaction and relations, developing project objectives and managing project teams.

Ms. Babcock has a demonstrated record of success achieved through a broad skillset having oversight and delivery of numerous projects across the US. She has managed and coordinated land staff and activities toward results-focused completion of a variety of multi-industry projects. She is also proficient in building a strong asset management program including encroachment abatement, definition and modifications to existing rights and an expert in ensuring effective governmental and regulatory compliance, survey coordination, due diligence, permitting, courthouse assignments, acquisition, construction support and damage settlement.

“We are excited to have Liz on our team,” said Vice President Debriah Wilson. “She brings extensive industry knowledge, expertise and the responsiveness necessary to meet our clients’ needs. We are enthusiastic about her ability to support our Oil & Gas clients.”

Atwell, LLC is a national consulting, engineering, and construction services firm with technical professionals located across the country. Creating innovative solutions for clients in industries such as real estate and land development, power and energy, and oil and gas, Atwell provides comprehensive turnkey services including land and right-of-way support, planning, landscape architecture, engineering, land surveying, environmental compliance and permitting, and project and program management.

