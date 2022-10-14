U.S. rig count had an increase of 7 this week, at 769

2 hours ago
This week’s Baker Hughes Rig Count shows that U.S. had an increase of 7 over last week, resulting in a total count of 769 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 1 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 216 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Ardmore Woodford, the Marcellus, the Permian, the Utica, and the Williston regions experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 2 region experienced a decrease this week:

  • The Arkoma Woodford region is at 3 down by 2 from last week.
  • The Eagle Ford region is at 71 down 1 from last week.

 

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 5 1
Arkoma Woodford 3 -2
Barnett 3 0
Cana Woodford 26 0
DJ-Niobrara 17 0
Eagle Ford 71 -1
Granite Wash 6 0
Haynesville 70 0
Marcellus 41 1
Mississippian 1 0
Permian 346 1
Utica 12 2
Williston 40 1

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

 

