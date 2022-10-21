U.S. rig count had an increase of 2 this week, at 771

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes Rig Count shows that U.S. had an increase of 2 over last week, resulting in a total count of 771 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 6 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 210 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, only the DJ-Niobrara region experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, no regions experienced a decrease this week:

Major Basin Variances This Week +/- Ardmore Woodford 5 0 Arkoma Woodford 3 0 Barnett 3 0 Cana Woodford 26 0 DJ-Niobrara 20 3 Eagle Ford 71 0 Granite Wash 6 0 Haynesville 70 0 Marcellus 41 0 Mississippian 1 0 Permian 346 0 Utica 12 0 Williston 40 0

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.