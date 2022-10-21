4 hours ago
Barclays cuts oil price forecast due to slower demand growth
5 hours ago
U.S. funds projects to explore nuclear waste reprocessing
6 hours ago
Jonah Energy completes $750 million securitized financing
7 hours ago
Schlumberger beats earnings estimates as Q2 revenues grow by 10%
7 hours ago
U.S. rig count had an increase of 2 this week, at 771
8 hours ago
U.S. natural gas drops 6% to 7 month low, on track for 9th week of losses

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / MLP News / Natural Gas News / Oil and Gas 360 Articles

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes Rig Count shows that U.S. had an increase of 2 over last week, resulting in a total count of 771 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 6 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 210 rigs.

U.S. rig count had an increase of 2 this week, at 771- oil and gas 360

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, only the DJ-Niobrara region experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, no regions experienced a decrease this week:

 

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 5 0
Arkoma Woodford 3 0
Barnett 3 0
Cana Woodford 26 0
DJ-Niobrara 20 3
Eagle Ford 71 0
Granite Wash 6 0
Haynesville 70 0
Marcellus 41 0
Mississippian 1 0
Permian 346 0
Utica 12 0
Williston 40 0

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

 

