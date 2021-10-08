U.S. rig count increased by 5 this week, at 533

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 5 over last week, resulting in a total count of 533 rigs. Canada had an increase of 2 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 167 rigs.
Breakdown by region
Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, only The Eagle Ford and the Permian experienced an increase this week.
Meanwhile, 1 region experienced a decrease this week:
- The Utica region is at 11, down by 1 from last week.
|Major Basin Variances
|This Week
|+/-
|Ardmore Woodford
|2
|0
|Arkoma Woodford
|2
|0
|Cana Woodford
|20
|0
|DJ-Niobrara
|12
|0
|Eagle Ford
|38
|1
|Granite Wash
|3
|0
|Haynesville
|47
|0
|Marcellus
|27
|0
|Mississippian
|1
|0
|Permian
|266
|3
|Utica
|11
|-1
|Williston
|23
|0
All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.