U.S. rig count increased by 5 this week, at 533

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 5 over last week, resulting in a total count of 533 rigs. Canada had an increase of 2 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 167 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, only The Eagle Ford and the Permian experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 1 region experienced a decrease this week:

The Utica region is at 11, down by 1 from last week.

Major Basin Variances This Week +/- Ardmore Woodford 2 0 Arkoma Woodford 2 0 Cana Woodford 20 0 DJ-Niobrara 12 0 Eagle Ford 38 1 Granite Wash 3 0 Haynesville 47 0 Marcellus 27 0 Mississippian 1 0 Permian 266 3 Utica 11 -1 Williston 23 0

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.