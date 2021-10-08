U.S. rig count increased by 5 this week, at 533

3 hours ago
This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 5 over last week, resulting in a total count of 533 rigs. Canada had an increase of 2 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 167 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, only The Eagle Ford and the Permian experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 1 region experienced a decrease this week:

  • The Utica region is at 11, down by 1 from last week.

 

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 2 0
Arkoma Woodford 2 0
Cana Woodford 20 0
DJ-Niobrara 12 0
Eagle Ford 38 1
Granite Wash 3 0
Haynesville 47 0
Marcellus 27 0
Mississippian 1 0
Permian 266 3
Utica 11 -1
Williston 23 0

 

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

 

