45 seconds ago
U.S. rig count had an increase of 9 this week, at 779
37 mins ago
Senators warn law firms about ‘collusive’ ESG initiatives
2 hours ago
Oil executives warn G7 price cap could lead to stranded tankers
3 hours ago
Column: Global recession a bigger risk to Russia’s oil revenue than price cap
4 hours ago
Oil rises on US inflation data, but set for weekly fall due to China COVID fears
22 hours ago
EnerCom and Colorado School of Mines to host The Energy Venture Investment Summit 2023, February 22–23, 2023 on campus in Golden, Colorado

U.S. rig count had an increase of 9 this week, at 779

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / MLP News / Natural Gas News / Oil and Gas 360 Articles   by

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes Rig Count shows that U.S. had an increase of 9 over last week, resulting in a total count of 779   rigs. Canada had a decrease of 9 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 200 rigs.

U.S. rig count had an increase of 9 this week, at 779 oil and gas 360

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Eagle Ford, the Haynesville, the Permian, and the Utica regions experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 2 regions experienced a decrease this week:

  • The Cana Woodford region is at 27 down 1 from last week.
  • The Marcellus region is at 39 down 2 from last week.

 

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 6 0
Arkoma Woodford 4 0
Barnett 3 0
Cana Woodford 27 -1
DJ-Niobrara 20 0
Eagle Ford 71 1
Granite Wash 5 0
Haynesville 71 2
Marcellus 39 -2
Mississippian 1 0
Permian 350 4
Utica 13 1
Williston 41 0

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

 

Tags: , , , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.