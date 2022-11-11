U.S. rig count had an increase of 9 this week, at 779

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes Rig Count shows that U.S. had an increase of 9 over last week, resulting in a total count of 779 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 9 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 200 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Eagle Ford, the Haynesville, the Permian, and the Utica regions experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 2 regions experienced a decrease this week:

The Cana Woodford region is at 27 down 1 from last week.

The Marcellus region is at 39 down 2 from last week.

Major Basin Variances This Week +/- Ardmore Woodford 6 0 Arkoma Woodford 4 0 Barnett 3 0 Cana Woodford 27 -1 DJ-Niobrara 20 0 Eagle Ford 71 1 Granite Wash 5 0 Haynesville 71 2 Marcellus 39 -2 Mississippian 1 0 Permian 350 4 Utica 13 1 Williston 41 0

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.