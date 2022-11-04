5 hours ago
U.S. rig count had an increase of 2 this week, at 770

by

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes Rig Count shows that U.S. had an increase of 2 over last week, resulting in a total count of 770 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 3 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 209 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Ardmore Woodford and the Williston regions experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 1 region experienced a decrease this week:

  • The Haynesville region is at 69 down 1 from last week.

 

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 6 1
Arkoma Woodford 4 0
Barnett 3 0
Cana Woodford 28 0
DJ-Niobrara 20 0
Eagle Ford 70 0
Granite Wash 5 0
Haynesville 69 -1
Marcellus 41 0
Mississippian 1 0
Permian 346 0
Utica 12 0
Williston 41 2

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

 

