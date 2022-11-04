U.S. rig count had an increase of 2 this week, at 770

This week’s Baker Hughes Rig Count shows that U.S. had an increase of 2 over last week, resulting in a total count of 770 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 3 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 209 rigs.
Breakdown by region
Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Ardmore Woodford and the Williston regions experienced an increase this week.
Meanwhile, 1 region experienced a decrease this week:
- The Haynesville region is at 69 down 1 from last week.
|Major Basin Variances
|This Week
|+/-
|Ardmore Woodford
|6
|1
|Arkoma Woodford
|4
|0
|Barnett
|3
|0
|Cana Woodford
|28
|0
|DJ-Niobrara
|20
|0
|Eagle Ford
|70
|0
|Granite Wash
|5
|0
|Haynesville
|69
|-1
|Marcellus
|41
|0
|Mississippian
|1
|0
|Permian
|346
|0
|Utica
|12
|0
|Williston
|41
|2
All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.