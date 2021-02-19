U.S. rig count had no change this week, stays at 397

1 min ago
This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had n0 increase over last week, resulting in a total count of 397 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 4 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 172 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, 2 regions, the Permian, and the Williston experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, no regions experienced a decrease this week:

 

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 0 0
Arkoma Woodford 0 0
Barnett 1 0
Cana Woodford 9 0
DJ-Niobrara 7 0
Eagle Ford 29 0
Granite Wash 0 0
Haynesville 46 0
Marcellus 30 0
Mississippian 0 0
Permian 204 1
Utica 7 0
Williston 14 1

 

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

 

