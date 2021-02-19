U.S. rig count had no change this week, stays at 397

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had n0 increase over last week, resulting in a total count of 397 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 4 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 172 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, 2 regions, the Permian, and the Williston experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, no regions experienced a decrease this week:

Major Basin Variances This Week +/- Ardmore Woodford 0 0 Arkoma Woodford 0 0 Barnett 1 0 Cana Woodford 9 0 DJ-Niobrara 7 0 Eagle Ford 29 0 Granite Wash 0 0 Haynesville 46 0 Marcellus 30 0 Mississippian 0 0 Permian 204 1 Utica 7 0 Williston 14 1

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.