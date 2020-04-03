2 hours ago
U.S. rig count decreased by 64 this week, at 664

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / MLP News / Natural Gas News / Oil and Gas 360 Articles   by

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 64 over last week, resulting in a total count of 664 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 13 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 41 rigs.

U.S. rig count decreased by 64 this week, at 664- oil and gas 360

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, no regions saw an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 7 regions experienced a decrease this week:

  • The Cana Woodford is at 11, down 2 from last week.
  • The DJ-Niobrara is at 18, down 1 from last week.
  • The Eagle Ford is at 57, down 6 from last week.
  • The Haynesville is at 39, down 1 from last week.
  • The Mississippian is at 0, down 1 from last week.
  • The Permian is at 351, down 31 from last week.
  • The Williston is at 43, down 6 from last week.

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 4 0
Arkoma Woodford 1 0
Barnett 1 0
Cana Woodford 11 -2
DJ-Niobrara 18 -1
Eagle Ford 57 -6
Granite Wash 3 0
Haynesville 39 -1
Marcellus 39 0
Mississippian 0 -1
Permian 351 -31
Utica 9 0
Williston 43 -6
