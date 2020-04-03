U.S. rig count decreased by 64 this week, at 664

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 64 over last week, resulting in a total count of 664 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 13 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 41 rigs.
Breakdown by region
Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, no regions saw an increase this week.
Meanwhile, 7 regions experienced a decrease this week:
- The Cana Woodford is at 11, down 2 from last week.
- The DJ-Niobrara is at 18, down 1 from last week.
- The Eagle Ford is at 57, down 6 from last week.
- The Haynesville is at 39, down 1 from last week.
- The Mississippian is at 0, down 1 from last week.
- The Permian is at 351, down 31 from last week.
- The Williston is at 43, down 6 from last week.
All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.
|Major Basin Variances
|This Week
|+/-
|Ardmore Woodford
|4
|0
|Arkoma Woodford
|1
|0
|Barnett
|1
|0
|Cana Woodford
|11
|-2
|DJ-Niobrara
|18
|-1
|Eagle Ford
|57
|-6
|Granite Wash
|3
|0
|Haynesville
|39
|-1
|Marcellus
|39
|0
|Mississippian
|0
|-1
|Permian
|351
|-31
|Utica
|9
|0
|Williston
|43
|-6