U.S. rig count decreased by 64 this week, at 664

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 64 over last week, resulting in a total count of 664 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 13 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 41 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, no regions saw an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 7 regions experienced a decrease this week:

The Cana Woodford is at 11, down 2 from last week.

The DJ-Niobrara is at 18, down 1 from last week.

The Eagle Ford is at 57, down 6 from last week.

The Haynesville is at 39, down 1 from last week.

The Mississippian is at 0, down 1 from last week.

The Permian is at 351, down 31 from last week.

The Williston is at 43, down 6 from last week.

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.