U.S. rig count decreased by 34 this week, at 374

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 34 over last week, resulting in a total count of 374 rigs. Canada had an decrease of 1 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 26 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, no regions saw an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 5 regions experienced a decrease this week:

The Ardmore Woodford is at 3, down 1 from last week.

The Eagle Ford is at 27, down 3 from last week.

The Permian is at 198, down 21 from last week.

The Utica is at 8, down 1 from last week.

The Williston is at 20, down 6 from last week.

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.