4 hours ago
Noble Midstream Partners Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
19 hours ago
EnLink Midstream Releases 2019 Sustainability Report
20 hours ago
360 Energy Expert Network Preview: Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
21 hours ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 5-7-2020
22 hours ago
New WolfePak Software Pumper App Automates Field Data Capture and Analysis for Production and Well Data
1 day ago
Daily electricity demand impacts from COVID-19 mitigation efforts differ by region

U.S. rig count decreased by 34 this week, at 374

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / MLP News / Natural Gas News / Oil and Gas 360 Articles   by

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 34 over last week, resulting in a total count of 374 rigs. Canada had an decrease of 1 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 26 rigs.

U.S. rig count decreased by 34 this week, at 374- oil and gas 360

Click here to access EnerCom’s interactive rig count dashboards with data for all basins.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, no regions saw an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 5 regions experienced a decrease this week:

  • The Ardmore Woodford is at 3, down 1 from last week.
  • The Eagle Ford is at 27, down 3 from last week.
  • The Permian is at 198, down 21 from last week.
  • The Utica is at 8, down 1 from last week.
  • The Williston is at 20, down 6 from last week.

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 3 -1
Arkoma Woodford 0 0
Barnett 2 0
Cana Woodford 4 0
DJ-Niobrara 7 0
Eagle Ford 27 -3
Granite Wash 2 0
Haynesville 32 0
Marcellus 30 0
Mississippian 0 0
Permian 198 -21
Utica 8 -1
Williston 20 -6
Tags: , , , ,
Legal Notice