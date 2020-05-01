U.S. rig count decreased by 57 this week, at 408

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 57 over last week, resulting in a total count of 408 rigs. Canada had an increase of 1 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 27 rigs.
Breakdown by region
Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, no regions saw an increase this week.
Meanwhile, 6 regions experienced a decrease this week:
- The DJ Niobrara is at 7, down 8 from last week.
- The Eagle Ford is at 30, down 5 from last week.
- The Haynesville is at 32, down 2 from last week.
- The Permian is at 219, down 27 from last week.
- The Williston is at 26, down 1 from last week.
All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.
|Major Basin Variances
|This Week
|+/-
|Ardmore Woodford
|4
|0
|Arkoma Woodford
|0
|0
|Barnett
|2
|0
|Cana Woodford
|4
|0
|DJ-Niobrara
|7
|-8
|Eagle Ford
|30
|-5
|Granite Wash
|2
|0
|Haynesville
|32
|-2
|Marcellus
|30
|-2
|Mississippian
|0
|0
|Permian
|219
|-27
|Utica
|9
|0
|Williston
|26
|-1