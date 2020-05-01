5 hours ago
U.S. rig count decreased by 57 this week, at 408

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 57 over last week, resulting in a total count of 408 rigs. Canada had an increase of 1 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 27 rigs.

U.S. rig count decreased by 57 this week, at 408- oil and gas 360

Click here to access EnerCom’s interactive rig count dashboards with data for all basins.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, no regions saw an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 6 regions experienced a decrease this week:

  • The DJ Niobrara is at 7, down 8 from last week.
  • The Eagle Ford is at 30, down 5 from last week.
  • The Haynesville is at 32, down 2 from last week.
  • The Permian is at 219, down 27 from last week.
  • The Williston is at 26, down 1 from last week.

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 4 0
Arkoma Woodford 0 0
Barnett 2 0
Cana Woodford 4 0
DJ-Niobrara 7 -8
Eagle Ford 30 -5
Granite Wash 2 0
Haynesville 32 -2
Marcellus 30 -2
Mississippian 0 0
Permian 219 -27
Utica 9 0
Williston 26 -1
