U.S. rig count decreased by 57 this week, at 408

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 57 over last week, resulting in a total count of 408 rigs. Canada had an increase of 1 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 27 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, no regions saw an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 6 regions experienced a decrease this week:

The DJ Niobrara is at 7, down 8 from last week.

The Eagle Ford is at 30, down 5 from last week.

The Haynesville is at 32, down 2 from last week.

The Permian is at 219, down 27 from last week.

The Williston is at 26, down 1 from last week.

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.