U.S. rig count decreased by 62 this week, at 602

PUBLISHER’S NOTE: Rig count published on Thursday April, 9, 2020 due to the holiday.
This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 62 over last week, resulting in a total count of 602 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 6 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 35 rigs.
Breakdown by region
Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, only the Barnett region saw an increase this week.
Meanwhile, 8 regions experienced a decrease this week:
- The Cana Woodford is at 9, down 2 from last week.
- The DJ-Niobrara is at 16, down 2 from last week.
- The Eagle Ford is at 51, down 6 from last week.
- The Granite Wash is at 2, down 1 from last week.
- The Haynesville is at 38, down 1 from last week.
- The Marcellus is at 38, down 1 from last week.
- The Permian is at 316, down 35 from last week.
- The Williston is at 41, down 2 from last week.
All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.
|Major Basin Variances
|This Week
|+/-
|Ardmore Woodford
|4
|0
|Arkoma Woodford
|1
|0
|Barnett
|2
|1
|Cana Woodford
|9
|-2
|DJ-Niobrara
|16
|-2
|Eagle Ford
|51
|-6
|Granite Wash
|2
|-1
|Haynesville
|38
|-1
|Marcellus
|38
|-1
|Mississippian
|0
|0
|Permian
|316
|-35
|Utica
|9
|0
|Williston
|41
|-2