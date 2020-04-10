4 hours ago
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Back – 4-10-2020
4 hours ago
EIA’s weekly natural gas products provide timely natural gas information
22 hours ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 4-9-2020
1 day ago
Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Video Interview: Enverus – The Dark Side of the Boom before OPEC +
1 day ago
TransGlobe Energy Corporation announces an update to its oil hedge position for 2020
2 days ago
Canacol Energy Ltd. Announces 4.7 TCF of Gross Mean Un-risked Prospective Conventional Natural Gas Resources in Colombia

U.S. rig count decreased by 62 this week, at 602

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / MLP News / Natural Gas News / Oil and Gas 360 Articles   by

Oil and Gas 360

PUBLISHER’S NOTE: Rig count published on Thursday April, 9, 2020 due to the holiday.

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 62 over last week, resulting in a total count of 602 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 6 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 35 rigs.

U.S. rig count decreased by 62 this week, at 602- oil and gas 360

Click here to access EnerCom’s interactive rig count dashboards with data for all basins.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, only the Barnett region saw an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 8 regions experienced a decrease this week:

  • The Cana Woodford is at 9, down 2 from last week.
  • The DJ-Niobrara is at 16, down 2 from last week.
  • The Eagle Ford is at 51, down 6 from last week.
  • The Granite Wash is at 2, down 1 from last week.
  • The Haynesville is at 38, down 1 from last week.
  • The Marcellus is at 38, down 1 from last week.
  • The Permian is at 316, down 35 from last week.
  • The Williston is at 41, down 2 from last week.

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 4 0
Arkoma Woodford 1 0
Barnett 2 1
Cana Woodford 9 -2
DJ-Niobrara 16 -2
Eagle Ford 51 -6
Granite Wash 2 -1
Haynesville 38 -1
Marcellus 38 -1
Mississippian 0 0
Permian 316 -35
Utica 9 0
Williston 41 -2
Tags: , , , ,
Legal Notice