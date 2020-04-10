U.S. rig count decreased by 62 this week, at 602

Oil and Gas 360

PUBLISHER’S NOTE: Rig count published on Thursday April, 9, 2020 due to the holiday.

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 62 over last week, resulting in a total count of 602 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 6 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 35 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, only the Barnett region saw an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 8 regions experienced a decrease this week:

The Cana Woodford is at 9, down 2 from last week.

The DJ-Niobrara is at 16, down 2 from last week.

The Eagle Ford is at 51, down 6 from last week.

The Granite Wash is at 2, down 1 from last week.

The Haynesville is at 38, down 1 from last week.

The Marcellus is at 38, down 1 from last week.

The Permian is at 316, down 35 from last week.

The Williston is at 41, down 2 from last week.

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.