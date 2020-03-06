U.S. rig count increased by 3 this week, at 793

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 3 over last week, resulting in a total count of 793 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 37 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 203 rigs.
Breakdown by region
Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Granite Wash, Haynesville and Permian regions saw an increase this week.
Meanwhile, 2 regions experienced a decrease this week:
- The Cana Woodford is at 18, down 3 from last week.
- The Marcellus is at 37, down 1 from last week.
All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.
|Major Basin Variances
|This Week
|+/-
|Ardmore Woodford
|4
|0
|Arkoma Woodford
|1
|0
|Barnett
|1
|0
|Cana Woodford
|18
|-3
|DJ-Niobrara
|20
|0
|Eagle Ford
|68
|0
|Granite Wash
|2
|1
|Haynesville
|43
|1
|Marcellus
|37
|-1
|Mississippian
|2
|0
|Permian
|415
|4
|Utica
|11
|0
|Williston
|52
|-1