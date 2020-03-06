U.S. rig count increased by 3 this week, at 793

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 3 over last week, resulting in a total count of 793 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 37 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 203 rigs.

Click here to access EnerCom’s interactive rig count dashboards with data for all basins.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Granite Wash, Haynesville and Permian regions saw an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 2 regions experienced a decrease this week:

  • The Cana Woodford is at 18, down 3 from last week.
  • The Marcellus is at 37, down 1 from last week.

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 4 0
Arkoma Woodford 1 0
Barnett 1 0
Cana Woodford 18 -3
DJ-Niobrara 20 0
Eagle Ford 68 0
Granite Wash 2 1
Haynesville 43 1
Marcellus 37 -1
Mississippian 2 0
Permian 415 4
Utica 11 0
Williston 52 -1
