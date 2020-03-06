U.S. rig count increased by 3 this week, at 793

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 3 over last week, resulting in a total count of 793 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 37 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 203 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Granite Wash, Haynesville and Permian regions saw an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 2 regions experienced a decrease this week:

The Cana Woodford is at 18, down 3 from last week.

The Marcellus is at 37, down 1 from last week.

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.