U.S. rig count increased by 1 this week, at 791

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 1 over last week, resulting in a total count of 791 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 11 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 244 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, only the Haynesville and Permian regions saw an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 1 region experienced a decrease this week:

  • The DJ-Niobrara is at 19, down 1 from last week.

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 5 0
Arkoma Woodford 1 0
Barnett 1 0
Cana Woodford 19 0
DJ-Niobrara 19 -1
Eagle Ford 70 0
Granite Wash 2 0
Haynesville 42 1
Marcellus 38 0
Mississippian 2 0
Permian 409 1
Utica 11 0
Williston 53 0
