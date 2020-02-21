U.S. rig count increased by 1 this week, at 791

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 1 over last week, resulting in a total count of 791 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 11 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 244 rigs.
Breakdown by region
Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, only the Haynesville and Permian regions saw an increase this week.
Meanwhile, 1 region experienced a decrease this week:
- The DJ-Niobrara is at 19, down 1 from last week.
All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.
|Major Basin Variances
|This Week
|+/-
|Ardmore Woodford
|5
|0
|Arkoma Woodford
|1
|0
|Barnett
|1
|0
|Cana Woodford
|19
|0
|DJ-Niobrara
|19
|-1
|Eagle Ford
|70
|0
|Granite Wash
|2
|0
|Haynesville
|42
|1
|Marcellus
|38
|0
|Mississippian
|2
|0
|Permian
|409
|1
|Utica
|11
|0
|Williston
|53
|0