U.S. rig count increased by 1 this week, at 791

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 1 over last week, resulting in a total count of 791 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 11 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 244 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, only the Haynesville and Permian regions saw an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 1 region experienced a decrease this week:

The DJ-Niobrara is at 19, down 1 from last week.

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.