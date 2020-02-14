U.S. rig count has no change this week, stays at 790

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had no change over last week, resulting in a total count of 790 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 2 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 255 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, only the Cana Woodford, Granite Wash, and Permian regions saw an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 1 region experienced a decrease this week:

The Marcellus is at 38, down 1 from last week.

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.