U.S. rig count down 2 this week, at 794

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. numbers decreased by 2, resulting in the total count increasing to 794 rigs. Canada had no change over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 244 rigs.

U.S. rig count is down 2 this week, at 794

Click here to access EnerCom’s interactive rig count dashboards with data for all basins.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Ardmore Woodford, Eagle Ford, Permian and Utica regions saw an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 2 regions experienced a decrease this week:

  • The Haynesville is at 43, down 2 from last week.
  • The Marcellus is at 40, down 1 from last week.

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 3 1
Arkoma Woodford 2 0
Barnett 1 0
Cana Woodford 21 0
DJ-Niobrara 19 0
Eagle Ford 69 2
Granite Wash 0 0
Haynesville 43 -2
Marcellus 40 -1
Mississippian 2 0
Permian 405 2
Utica 11 1
Williston 53 0
