U.S. rig count down 2 this week, at 794

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. numbers decreased by 2, resulting in the total count increasing to 794 rigs. Canada had no change over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 244 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Ardmore Woodford, Eagle Ford, Permian and Utica regions saw an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 2 regions experienced a decrease this week:

The Haynesville is at 43, down 2 from last week.

The Marcellus is at 40, down 1 from last week.

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.