U.S. rig count down 15 this week, at 781

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. numbers decreased by 15, resulting in the total count decreasing to 781 rigs.

Canada increased over last week by 118 rigs, resulting in a total Canadian count of 203 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Ardmore Woodford, Cana Woodford, and Marcellus regions saw an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 4 regions experienced a decrease this week:

The DJ-Niobara is at 19, down 1 from last week.

The Haynesville is at 45, down 4 from last week.

The Permian is at 397, down 6 from last week.

The Utica is at 10, down 1 from last week.

The Williston is at 51, down 1 from last week.

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.