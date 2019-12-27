U.S. rig count down 8 this week, at 805

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. numbers decreased by 8, resulting in the total count decreasing to 805 rigs. Canada decreased over last week by 50 rigs, resulting in a total Canadian count of 99 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, only Marcellus and Williston regions saw an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 4 regions experienced a decrease this week:

The Barnett is at 1, down 1 from last week.

The Cana Woodford is at 21, down 2 from last week.

The Haynesville is at 49, down 1 from last week.

The Permian is at 405, down 9 from last week.

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.