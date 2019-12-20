U.S. Rig Count increased by 14, to 813 rigs

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. numbers increased by 14, resulting in the total count increasing to 813 rigs. Canada decreased over last week by 4 rigs, resulting in a total Canadian count of 149 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Barnett, Eagle Ford, and Permian regions saw an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 3 regions experienced a decrease this week:

The Cana Woodford is at 23, down 2 from last week.

The Marcellus is at 40, down 1 from last week.

The Williston is at 51, down 1 from last week.

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.