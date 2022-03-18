U.S. rig count had no change this week, remains at 663

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had no increase of over last week, resulting in a total count of 663 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 30 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 176 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Ardmore Woodford, and the Haynesville regions experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 2 regions experienced a decrease this week:

The Eagle Ford region is at 55, down by 1 from last week.

The Williston region is at 33, down by 1 from last week.

Major Basin Variances This Week +/- Ardmore Woodford 1 1 Arkoma Woodford 2 0 Barnett 3 0 Cana Woodford 28 0 DJ-Niobrara 14 0 Eagle Ford 55 -1 Granite Wash 3 0 Haynesville 66 1 Marcellus 36 0 Mississippian 1 0 Permian 316 0 Utica 12 0 Williston 33 -1

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.