U.S. rig count had no change this week, remains at 663

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had no increase of over last week, resulting in a total count of 663 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 30 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 176 rigs.
Breakdown by region
Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Ardmore Woodford, and the Haynesville regions experienced an increase this week.
Meanwhile, 2 regions experienced a decrease this week:
- The Eagle Ford region is at 55, down by 1 from last week.
- The Williston region is at 33, down by 1 from last week.
|Major Basin Variances
|This Week
|+/-
|Ardmore Woodford
|1
|1
|Arkoma Woodford
|2
|0
|Barnett
|3
|0
|Cana Woodford
|28
|0
|DJ-Niobrara
|14
|0
|Eagle Ford
|55
|-1
|Granite Wash
|3
|0
|Haynesville
|66
|1
|Marcellus
|36
|0
|Mississippian
|1
|0
|Permian
|316
|0
|Utica
|12
|0
|Williston
|33
|-1
All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.