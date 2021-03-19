U.S. rig count increased by 9 this week, at 411

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 9 over last week, resulting in a total count of 411 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 24 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 92 rigs.
Breakdown by region
Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, 3 regions, the Eagle Ford, the Permian, and the Williston experienced an increase this week.
Meanwhile, no regions experienced a decrease this week:
|Major Basin Variances
|This Week
|+/-
|Ardmore Woodford
|0
|0
|Arkoma Woodford
|0
|0
|Barnett
|1
|0
|Cana Woodford
|11
|0
|DJ-Niobrara
|7
|0
|Eagle Ford
|32
|3
|Granite Wash
|0
|0
|Haynesville
|45
|0
|Marcellus
|30
|0
|Mississippian
|0
|0
|Permian
|216
|4
|Utica
|9
|0
|Williston
|13
|1
All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.