2 mins ago
U.S. rig count increased by 9 this week, at 411
40 mins ago
Goldman sees oil price pullback as buying opportunity
2 hours ago
Germany’s Greens vow to scrap Russian gas pipeline after election
3 hours ago
U.S. LNG exports on track to hit record high in March
4 hours ago
Oil extends losses on demand fears
21 hours ago
In person and virtual registration is Open for EnerCom Dallas The Energy Investment and ESG Conference, April 6-7, 2021

U.S. rig count increased by 9 this week, at 411

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of  9 over last week, resulting in a total count of 411 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 24 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 92 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, 3 regions, the Eagle Ford, the Permian, and the Williston experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, no regions experienced a decrease this week:

 

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 0 0
Arkoma Woodford 0 0
Barnett 1 0
Cana Woodford 11 0
DJ-Niobrara 7 0
Eagle Ford 32 3
Granite Wash 0 0
Haynesville 45 0
Marcellus 30 0
Mississippian 0 0
Permian 216 4
Utica 9 0
Williston 13 1

 

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

 

