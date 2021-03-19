U.S. rig count increased by 9 this week, at 411

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 9 over last week, resulting in a total count of 411 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 24 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 92 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, 3 regions, the Eagle Ford, the Permian, and the Williston experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, no regions experienced a decrease this week:

Major Basin Variances This Week +/- Ardmore Woodford 0 0 Arkoma Woodford 0 0 Barnett 1 0 Cana Woodford 11 0 DJ-Niobrara 7 0 Eagle Ford 32 3 Granite Wash 0 0 Haynesville 45 0 Marcellus 30 0 Mississippian 0 0 Permian 216 4 Utica 9 0 Williston 13 1

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.