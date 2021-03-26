U.S. rig count increased by 6 this week, at 417

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 6 over last week, resulting in a total count of 417 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 11 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 81 rigs.
Breakdown by region
Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, 3 regions, the Cana Woodford, the Permian, and the Williston experienced an increase this week.
Meanwhile, 1 region experienced a decrease this week:
- The Eagle Ford region is at 31, down by 1 from last week.
|Major Basin Variances
|This Week
|+/-
|Ardmore Woodford
|0
|0
|Arkoma Woodford
|0
|0
|Barnett
|1
|0
|Cana Woodford
|12
|1
|DJ-Niobrara
|7
|0
|Eagle Ford
|31
|-1
|Granite Wash
|0
|0
|Haynesville
|45
|0
|Marcellus
|30
|0
|Mississippian
|0
|0
|Permian
|221
|5
|Utica
|9
|0
|Williston
|14
|1
All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.