U.S. rig count increased by 6 this week, at 417

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 6 over last week, resulting in a total count of 417 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 11 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 81 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, 3 regions, the Cana Woodford, the Permian, and the Williston experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 1 region experienced a decrease this week:

The Eagle Ford region is at 31, down by 1 from last week.

Major Basin Variances This Week +/- Ardmore Woodford 0 0 Arkoma Woodford 0 0 Barnett 1 0 Cana Woodford 12 1 DJ-Niobrara 7 0 Eagle Ford 31 -1 Granite Wash 0 0 Haynesville 45 0 Marcellus 30 0 Mississippian 0 0 Permian 221 5 Utica 9 0 Williston 14 1

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.