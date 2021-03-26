27 seconds ago
U.S. rig count increased by 6 this week, at 417
Ex-Energy Sec. Brouillette: Biden’s pipeline problem goes from bad to worse with Nord Stream 2 vs. Keystone
Oil nations tipped for political instability if the world moves away from fossil fuels
Suez ship congestion could delay 10 LNG deliveries to Europe, analysts say
U.S. pledges to slash solar energy costs by 60% in a decade
Gazprom chairman says Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to be finished this year despite U.S. pressure – TASS

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of  6 over last week, resulting in a total count of 417 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 11 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 81 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, 3 regions, the Cana Woodford, the Permian, and the Williston experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 1 region experienced a decrease this week:

  • The Eagle Ford region is at 31, down by 1 from last week.

 

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 0 0
Arkoma Woodford 0 0
Barnett 1 0
Cana Woodford 12 1
DJ-Niobrara 7 0
Eagle Ford 31 -1
Granite Wash 0 0
Haynesville 45 0
Marcellus 30 0
Mississippian 0 0
Permian 221 5
Utica 9 0
Williston 14 1

 

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

 

