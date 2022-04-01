U.S. rig count had an increase of 3 this week, at 673

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 3 over last week, resulting in a total count of 673 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 16 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 124 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Cana Woodford, the Marcellus, and the Permian regions experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 2 regions experienced a decrease this week:

The Haynesville region is at 66 down by 1 from last week.

The Williston region is at 33, down by 1 from last week.

Major Basin Variances This Week +/- Ardmore Woodford 1 0 Arkoma Woodford 2 0 Barnett 3 0 Cana Woodford 25 1 DJ-Niobrara 14 0 Eagle Ford 56 0 Granite Wash 4 0 Haynesville 66 -1 Marcellus 37 1 Mississippian 1 0 Permian 323 4 Utica 11 0 Williston 33 -1

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.