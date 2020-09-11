5 mins ago
U.S. rig count had decreased by 2 this week, at 254

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 2 over last week, resulting in a total count of 254 rigs. Canada had no change over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 52 rigs.

Click here to access EnerCom’s interactive rig count dashboards with data for all basins.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, no regions, saw an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 3 regions experienced a decrease this week:

  • The Haynesville is at 35, down 1 from last week.
  • The Marcellus is at 24, down 2 from last week.
  • The Permian is at 124, down 1 from last week.

 

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 0 0
Arkoma Woodford 1 0
Barnett 0 0
Cana Woodford 6 0
DJ-Niobrara 4 0
Eagle Ford 9 0
Granite Wash 1 0
Haynesville 35 -1
Marcellus 24 -2
Mississippian 0 0
Permian 124 -1
Utica 5 0
Williston 9 0

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

