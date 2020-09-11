U.S. rig count had decreased by 2 this week, at 254

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 2 over last week, resulting in a total count of 254 rigs. Canada had no change over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 52 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, no regions, saw an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 3 regions experienced a decrease this week:

The Haynesville is at 35, down 1 from last week.

The Marcellus is at 24, down 2 from last week.

The Permian is at 124, down 1 from last week.

Major Basin Variances This Week +/- Ardmore Woodford 0 0 Arkoma Woodford 1 0 Barnett 0 0 Cana Woodford 6 0 DJ-Niobrara 4 0 Eagle Ford 9 0 Granite Wash 1 0 Haynesville 35 -1 Marcellus 24 -2 Mississippian 0 0 Permian 124 -1 Utica 5 0 Williston 9 0

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.