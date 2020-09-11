U.S. rig count had decreased by 2 this week, at 254

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 2 over last week, resulting in a total count of 254 rigs. Canada had no change over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 52 rigs.
Breakdown by region
Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, no regions, saw an increase this week.
Meanwhile, 3 regions experienced a decrease this week:
- The Haynesville is at 35, down 1 from last week.
- The Marcellus is at 24, down 2 from last week.
- The Permian is at 124, down 1 from last week.
|Major Basin Variances
|This Week
|+/-
|Ardmore Woodford
|0
|0
|Arkoma Woodford
|1
|0
|Barnett
|0
|0
|Cana Woodford
|6
|0
|DJ-Niobrara
|4
|0
|Eagle Ford
|9
|0
|Granite Wash
|1
|0
|Haynesville
|35
|-1
|Marcellus
|24
|-2
|Mississippian
|0
|0
|Permian
|124
|-1
|Utica
|5
|0
|Williston
|9
|0
All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.