U.S. rig count had an increase of 3 this week, at 698

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 3 over last week, resulting in a total count of 698 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 6 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 95 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Permian, and the Williston regions experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 1 region experienced a decrease this week:

The Cana Woodford region is at 26 down by 1 from last week.

Major Basin Variances This Week +/- Ardmore Woodford 2 0 Arkoma Woodford 2 0 Barnett 4 0 Cana Woodford 26 -1 DJ-Niobrara 15 0 Eagle Ford 61 0 Granite Wash 4 0 Haynesville 67 0 Marcellus 37 0 Mississippian 1 0 Permian 335 1 Utica 12 0 Williston 37 1

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.