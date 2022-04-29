U.S. rig count had an increase of 3 this week, at 698

42 seconds ago
Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 3 over last week, resulting in a total count of 698 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 6 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 95 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Permian, and the Williston regions experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 1 region experienced a decrease this week:

  • The Cana Woodford region is at 26 down by 1 from last week.

 

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 2 0
Arkoma Woodford 2 0
Barnett 4 0
Cana Woodford 26 -1
DJ-Niobrara 15 0
Eagle Ford 61 0
Granite Wash 4 0
Haynesville 67 0
Marcellus 37 0
Mississippian 1 0
Permian 335 1
Utica 12 0
Williston 37 1

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

 

