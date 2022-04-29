U.S. rig count had an increase of 3 this week, at 698

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 3 over last week, resulting in a total count of 698 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 6 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 95 rigs.
Breakdown by region
Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Permian, and the Williston regions experienced an increase this week.
Meanwhile, 1 region experienced a decrease this week:
- The Cana Woodford region is at 26 down by 1 from last week.
|Major Basin Variances
|This Week
|+/-
|Ardmore Woodford
|2
|0
|Arkoma Woodford
|2
|0
|Barnett
|4
|0
|Cana Woodford
|26
|-1
|DJ-Niobrara
|15
|0
|Eagle Ford
|61
|0
|Granite Wash
|4
|0
|Haynesville
|67
|0
|Marcellus
|37
|0
|Mississippian
|1
|0
|Permian
|335
|1
|Utica
|12
|0
|Williston
|37
|1
All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.