U.S. rig count increased by 2 this week, at 440

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 2 over last week, resulting in a total count of 440 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 4 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 51 rigs.
Breakdown by region
Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, only the Eagle Ford region experienced an increase this week.
Meanwhile, 1 region experienced a decrease this week:
- The Permian region is at 224, down by 2 from last week.
|Major Basin Variances
|This Week
|+/-
|Ardmore Woodford
|0
|0
|Barnett
|1
|0
|Cana Woodford
|12
|0
|DJ-Niobrara
|7
|0
|Eagle Ford
|34
|1
|Granite Wash
|3
|0
|Haynesville
|45
|0
|Marcellus
|29
|0
|Permian
|224
|-2
|Utica
|10
|0
|Williston
|15
|0
All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.