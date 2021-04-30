U.S. rig count increased by 2 this week, at 440

50 seconds ago
This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of  2 over last week, resulting in a total count of 440 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 4 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 51 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, only the Eagle Ford region experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 1 region experienced a decrease this week:

  • The Permian region is at 224, down by 2 from last week.

 

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 0 0
Barnett 1 0
Cana Woodford 12 0
DJ-Niobrara 7 0
Eagle Ford 34 1
Granite Wash 3 0
Haynesville 45 0
Marcellus 29 0
Permian 224 -2
Utica 10 0
Williston 15 0

 

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

 

