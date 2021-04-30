U.S. rig count increased by 2 this week, at 440

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 2 over last week, resulting in a total count of 440 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 4 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 51 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, only the Eagle Ford region experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 1 region experienced a decrease this week:

The Permian region is at 224, down by 2 from last week.

Major Basin Variances This Week +/- Ardmore Woodford 0 0 Barnett 1 0 Cana Woodford 12 0 DJ-Niobrara 7 0 Eagle Ford 34 1 Granite Wash 3 0 Haynesville 45 0 Marcellus 29 0 Permian 224 -2 Utica 10 0 Williston 15 0

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.