U.S. rig count increased by 2 this week, at 430

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 2 over last week, resulting in a total count of 432 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 11 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 58 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, 2 regions, the Haynesville, and the Utica, experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, no regions experienced a decrease this week:

Major Basin Variances This Week +/- Ardmore Woodford 0 0 Arkoma Woodford 0 0 Barnett 1 0 Cana Woodford 12 0 DJ-Niobrara 7 0 Eagle Ford 33 0 Granite Wash 1 0 Haynesville 45 1 Marcellus 30 0 Mississippian 224 0 Permian 224 0 Utica 10 1 Williston 14 0

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.