U.S. rig count increased by 2 this week, at 430

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 2 over last week, resulting in a total count of 432 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 11 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 58 rigs.
Breakdown by region
Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, 2 regions, the Haynesville, and the Utica, experienced an increase this week.
Meanwhile, no regions experienced a decrease this week:
|Major Basin Variances
|This Week
|+/-
|Ardmore Woodford
|0
|0
|Arkoma Woodford
|0
|0
|Barnett
|1
|0
|Cana Woodford
|12
|0
|DJ-Niobrara
|7
|0
|Eagle Ford
|33
|0
|Granite Wash
|1
|0
|Haynesville
|45
|1
|Marcellus
|30
|0
|Mississippian
|224
|0
|Permian
|224
|0
|Utica
|10
|1
|Williston
|14
|0
All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.