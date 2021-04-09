1 min ago
U.S. rig count increased by 2 this week, at 430

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of  2 over last week, resulting in a total count of 432 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 11 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 58 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, 2 regions, the Haynesville, and the Utica, experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, no regions experienced a decrease this week:

 

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 0 0
Arkoma Woodford 0 0
Barnett 1 0
Cana Woodford 12 0
DJ-Niobrara 7 0
Eagle Ford 33 0
Granite Wash 1 0
Haynesville 45 1
Marcellus 30 0
Mississippian 224 0
Permian 224 0
Utica 10 1
Williston 14 0

 

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

 

