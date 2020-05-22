5 hours ago
Post-Crisis Recovery: Oil Supply and Demand is Moving Back Towards Equilibrium with China Leading the Way
As boomers hand over the keys to the stock market, sustainability-minded younger investors let their consciences lead
Noble Corporation plc Confirms Execution Of Leadership Transition Plan
Murphy Oil Corporation Announces Changes in Executive Management and Alignment of New Roles and Responsibilities
Black Hills Corp. Reaches Agreement-in-Principle for Wygen I Power Purchase Agreement
360 Digital Closing Bell 5-21-2020

U.S. rig count decreased by 21 this week, at 318

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 21 over last week, resulting in a total count of 318 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 2 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 21 rigs.

U.S. rig count decreased by 21 this week, at 318- oil and gas 360

Click here to access EnerCom’s interactive rig count dashboards with data for all basins.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, no regions saw an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 4 regions experienced a decrease this week:

  • The DJ-Niobara is at 5, down 2 from last week.
  • The Eagle Ford is at 22, down 2 from last week.
  • The Permian is at 162, down 13 from last week.
  • The Williston is at 14, down 2 from last week.

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 2 0
Arkoma Woodford 0 0
Barnett 2 0
Cana Woodford 4 0
DJ-Niobrara 5 -2
Eagle Ford 22 -2
Granite Wash 2 0
Haynesville 32 0
Marcellus 30 0
Mississippian 0 0
Permian 162 -13
Utica 8 0
Williston 14 -2
