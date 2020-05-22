U.S. rig count decreased by 21 this week, at 318

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 21 over last week, resulting in a total count of 318 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 2 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 21 rigs.
Breakdown by region
Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, no regions saw an increase this week.
Meanwhile, 4 regions experienced a decrease this week:
- The DJ-Niobara is at 5, down 2 from last week.
- The Eagle Ford is at 22, down 2 from last week.
- The Permian is at 162, down 13 from last week.
- The Williston is at 14, down 2 from last week.
All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.
|Major Basin Variances
|This Week
|+/-
|Ardmore Woodford
|2
|0
|Arkoma Woodford
|0
|0
|Barnett
|2
|0
|Cana Woodford
|4
|0
|DJ-Niobrara
|5
|-2
|Eagle Ford
|22
|-2
|Granite Wash
|2
|0
|Haynesville
|32
|0
|Marcellus
|30
|0
|Mississippian
|0
|0
|Permian
|162
|-13
|Utica
|8
|0
|Williston
|14
|-2