U.S. rig count decreased by 21 this week, at 318

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 21 over last week, resulting in a total count of 318 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 2 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 21 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, no regions saw an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 4 regions experienced a decrease this week:

The DJ-Niobara is at 5, down 2 from last week.

The Eagle Ford is at 22, down 2 from last week.

The Permian is at 162, down 13 from last week.

The Williston is at 14, down 2 from last week.

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.