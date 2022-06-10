U.S. rig count had an increase of 6 this week, at 733

19 mins ago
This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 6 over last week, resulting in a total count of 733 rigs. Canada had an increase of 24 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 141 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Eagle Ford, and the Permian regions experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, no regions experienced a decrease this week:

 

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 2 0
Arkoma Woodford 4 0
Barnett 4 0
Cana Woodford 27 0
DJ-Niobrara 15 0
Eagle Ford 68 2
Granite Wash 2 0
Haynesville 68 0
Marcellus 39 0
Mississippian 2 0
Permian 345 3
Utica 12 0
Williston 38 0

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

 

