U.S. rig count had an increase of 13 this week, at 753

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 13 over last week, resulting in a total count of 753 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 2 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 154 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Cana Woodford, the DJ-Niobrara, the Eagle Ford, the Granite Wash and the Permian regions experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 1 region experienced a decrease this week:

The Mississippian region is at 1 down by 1 from last week.

Major Basin Variances This Week +/- Ardmore Woodford 3 0 Arkoma Woodford 4 0 Barnett 4 0 Cana Woodford 32 3 DJ-Niobrara 16 1 Eagle Ford 72 3 Granite Wash 2 1 Haynesville 69 0 Marcellus 39 0 Mississippian 1 -1 Permian 349 4 Utica 12 0 Williston 38 0

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.