U.S. rig count had an increase of 13 this week, at 753

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 13 over last week, resulting in a total count of 753 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 2 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 154 rigs.
Breakdown by region
Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Cana Woodford, the DJ-Niobrara, the Eagle Ford, the Granite Wash and the Permian regions experienced an increase this week.
Meanwhile, 1 region experienced a decrease this week:
- The Mississippian region is at 1 down by 1 from last week.
|Major Basin Variances
|This Week
|+/-
|Ardmore Woodford
|3
|0
|Arkoma Woodford
|4
|0
|Barnett
|4
|0
|Cana Woodford
|32
|3
|DJ-Niobrara
|16
|1
|Eagle Ford
|72
|3
|Granite Wash
|2
|1
|Haynesville
|69
|0
|Marcellus
|39
|0
|Mississippian
|1
|-1
|Permian
|349
|4
|Utica
|12
|0
|Williston
|38
|0
All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.