U.S. rig count decreased by 2 this week, at 263

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 2 over last week, resulting in a total count of 263 rigs. Canada had an increase of 5 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 18 rigs.
Breakdown by region
Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, only 2 regions, the Haynesville and the Marcellus saw an increase this week.
Meanwhile, 2 regions experienced a decrease this week:
- The Permian is at 126, down 5 from last week.
- The Utica is at 8, down 1 from last week.
|Major Basin Variances
|This Week
|+/-
|Ardmore Woodford
|1
|0
|Arkoma Woodford
|0
|0
|Barnett
|2
|0
|Cana Woodford
|6
|0
|DJ-Niobrara
|4
|0
|Eagle Ford
|11
|0
|Granite Wash
|0
|0
|Haynesville
|33
|1
|Marcellus
|28
|1
|Mississippian
|0
|0
|Permian
|126
|-5
|Utica
|8
|-1
|Williston
|10
|0
All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.