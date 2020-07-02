6 hours ago
Half-year discoveries total 4.9 billion boe, lowest of the century
21 hours ago
EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference registration is open
1 day ago
Appalachian Gas Deals Buoy Sinking M&A
1 day ago
Noble Energy Releases Its 2019 Sustainability Report – Increases Transparency and Incorporates the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board Standards
1 day ago
Saudi Aramco CEO says the ‘worst is behind us’ for oil markets
1 day ago
PGE program will transform hundreds of homes into a virtual power plant

U.S. rig count decreased by 2 this week, at 263

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / MLP News / Natural Gas News / Oil and Gas 360 Articles   by

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 2 over last week, resulting in a total count of 263 rigs. Canada had an increase of 5 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 18 rigs.

U.S. rig count decreased by 2 this week, at 263- oil and gas 360

Click here to access EnerCom’s interactive rig count dashboards with data for all basins.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, only 2 regions, the Haynesville and the Marcellus saw an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 2 regions experienced a decrease this week:

  • The Permian is at 126, down 5 from last week.
  • The Utica is at 8, down 1 from last week.

 

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 1 0
Arkoma Woodford 0 0
Barnett 2 0
Cana Woodford 6 0
DJ-Niobrara 4 0
Eagle Ford 11 0
Granite Wash 0 0
Haynesville 33 1
Marcellus 28 1
Mississippian 0 0
Permian 126 -5
Utica 8 -1
Williston 10 0

 

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

Tags: , , , , , ,
Legal Notice