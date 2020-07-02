U.S. rig count decreased by 2 this week, at 263

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 2 over last week, resulting in a total count of 263 rigs. Canada had an increase of 5 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 18 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, only 2 regions, the Haynesville and the Marcellus saw an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 2 regions experienced a decrease this week:

The Permian is at 126, down 5 from last week.

The Utica is at 8, down 1 from last week.

Major Basin Variances This Week +/- Ardmore Woodford 1 0 Arkoma Woodford 0 0 Barnett 2 0 Cana Woodford 6 0 DJ-Niobrara 4 0 Eagle Ford 11 0 Granite Wash 0 0 Haynesville 33 1 Marcellus 28 1 Mississippian 0 0 Permian 126 -5 Utica 8 -1 Williston 10 0

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.