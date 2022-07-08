U.S. rig count had an increase of 2 this week, at 752

1 hour ago
Closing Bell Story / Crude Oil News / MLP News / Natural Gas News / Oil and Gas 360 Articles

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 2 over last week, resulting in a total count of 752 rigs. Canada had an increase of 9 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 175 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Granite Wash, and the Permian regions experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, no regions experienced a decrease this week:

 

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 4 0
Arkoma Woodford 5 0
Barnett 4 0
Cana Woodford 27 0
DJ-Niobrara 16 0
Eagle Ford 68 0
Granite Wash 3 1
Haynesville 69 0
Marcellus 38 0
Mississippian 1 0
Permian 350 1
Utica 11 0
Williston 38 0

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

 

