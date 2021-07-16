U.S. rig count increased by 5 this week, at 484

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 5 over last week, resulting in a total count of 484 rigs. Canada had an increase of 13 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 150 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, only the Permian experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 2 regions experienced a decrease this week:

The Cana Woodford region is at 16, down by 1 from last week

The Granite Wash region is at 1, down by 1 from last week

Major Basin Variances This Week +/- Ardmore Woodford 1 0 Arkoma Woodford 1 0 Cana Woodford 16 -1 DJ-Niobrara 11 0 Eagle Ford 32 0 Granite Wash 1 -1 Haynesville 49 0 Marcellus 28 0 Permian 238 1 Utica 10 0 Williston 18 0

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.