U.S. rig count increased by 5 this week, at 484

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 5 over last week, resulting in a total count of 484 rigs. Canada had an increase of 13 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 150 rigs.
Breakdown by region
Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, only the Permian experienced an increase this week.
Meanwhile, 2 regions experienced a decrease this week:
- The Cana Woodford region is at 16, down by 1 from last week
- The Granite Wash region is at 1, down by 1 from last week
|Major Basin Variances
|This Week
|+/-
|Ardmore Woodford
|1
|0
|Arkoma Woodford
|1
|0
|Cana Woodford
|16
|-1
|DJ-Niobrara
|11
|0
|Eagle Ford
|32
|0
|Granite Wash
|1
|-1
|Haynesville
|49
|0
|Marcellus
|28
|0
|Permian
|238
|1
|Utica
|10
|0
|Williston
|18
|0
All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.