3 hours ago
EnerCom’s 26th The Oil & Gas Conference® brings a broad group of public and private energy companies, energy analysts, industry leaders and investors to Denver, Aug. 15-18, 2021
3 hours ago
Chart of the Week: Rig Count and Stock Price
3 hours ago
U.S. rig count increased by 5 this week, at 484
3 hours ago
Haynes and Boone: Monthly Energy Tracker Call – The current energy issues involving capital markets, finance and restructuring in the oil patch
4 hours ago
Exclusive: Nova Royalty Executive Interview: The Oil & Gas Conference-August 15-18, 2021
5 hours ago
U.S. FERC to hear Total alleged $214 million natgas manipulation case

U.S. rig count increased by 5 this week, at 484

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / MLP News / Natural Gas News / Oil and Gas 360 Articles   by

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of  5 over last week, resulting in a total count of 484 rigs. Canada had an increase of 13 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 150 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, only the Permian experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 2 regions experienced a decrease this week:

  • The Cana Woodford region is at 16, down by 1 from last week
  • The Granite Wash region is at 1, down by 1 from last week

 

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 1 0
Arkoma Woodford 1 0
Cana Woodford 16 -1
DJ-Niobrara 11 0
Eagle Ford 32 0
Granite Wash 1 -1
Haynesville 49 0
Marcellus 28 0
Permian 238 1
Utica 10 0
 Williston 18 0

 

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

 

Tags: , , , , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.