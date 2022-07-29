U.S. rig count had an increase of 9 this week, at 767

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 9 over last week, resulting in a total count of 767 rigs. Canada had an increase of 9 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 204 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Arkoma Woodford, the Eagle Ford, the Haynesville, and the Granite Wash regions experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 1 regions experienced a decrease this week:

The Cana Woodford region is at 24 down by 5 from last week.

Major Basin Variances This Week +/- Ardmore Woodford 2 0 Arkoma Woodford 7 2 Barnett 4 0 Cana Woodford 24 -5 DJ-Niobrara 16 0 Eagle Ford 72 2 Granite Wash 6 0 Haynesville 69 1 Marcellus 38 0 Mississippian 1 0 Permian 351 2 Utica 11 0 Williston 38 0

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.