U.S. rig count had a decrease of 3 this week, at 764

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an decrease of 3 over last week, resulting in a total count of 764 rigs. Canada had an decrease of 1 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 203 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Ardmore Woodford, the Arkoma Woodford, the DJ-Niobrara, the Granite Wash and, the Williston regions experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 2 regions experienced a decrease this week:

The Cana Woodford region is at 23 down by 1 from last week.

The Permian region is at 347 down by 4 from last week.

Major Basin Variances This Week +/- Ardmore Woodford 3 1 Arkoma Woodford 7 2 Barnett 4 0 Cana Woodford 23 -1 DJ-Niobrara 17 1 Eagle Ford 72 0 Granite Wash 7 1 Haynesville 69 0 Marcellus 38 0 Mississippian 1 0 Permian 347 -4 Utica 11 0 Williston 39 1

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.