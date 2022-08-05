U.S. rig count had a decrease of 3 this week, at 764

51 seconds ago
This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an decrease of 3 over last week, resulting in a total count of 764 rigs. Canada had an decrease of 1 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 203 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Ardmore Woodford, the Arkoma Woodford, the DJ-Niobrara, the Granite Wash and, the Williston regions experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 2 regions experienced a decrease this week:

  • The Cana Woodford region is at 23 down by 1 from last week.
  • The Permian region is at 347 down by 4 from last week.

 

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 3 1
Arkoma Woodford 7 2
Barnett 4 0
Cana Woodford 23 -1
DJ-Niobrara 17 1
Eagle Ford 72 0
Granite Wash 7 1
Haynesville 69 0
Marcellus 38 0
Mississippian 1 0
Permian 347 -4
Utica 11 0
Williston 39 1

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

 

