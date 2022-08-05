U.S. rig count had a decrease of 3 this week, at 764

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an decrease of 3 over last week, resulting in a total count of 764 rigs. Canada had an decrease of 1 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 203 rigs.
Breakdown by region
Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Ardmore Woodford, the Arkoma Woodford, the DJ-Niobrara, the Granite Wash and, the Williston regions experienced an increase this week.
Meanwhile, 2 regions experienced a decrease this week:
- The Cana Woodford region is at 23 down by 1 from last week.
- The Permian region is at 347 down by 4 from last week.
|Major Basin Variances
|This Week
|+/-
|Ardmore Woodford
|3
|1
|Arkoma Woodford
|7
|2
|Barnett
|4
|0
|Cana Woodford
|23
|-1
|DJ-Niobrara
|17
|1
|Eagle Ford
|72
|0
|Granite Wash
|7
|1
|Haynesville
|69
|0
|Marcellus
|38
|0
|Mississippian
|1
|0
|Permian
|347
|-4
|Utica
|11
|0
|Williston
|39
|1
All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.