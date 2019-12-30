Bali Kutti WEF19 Matt Bird Interview on Traders Network Show – Equities News

HIGHLIGHTS

Wind farming anticipated to grow 3x in popularity in the next 3 years

$100 million in assets

Decrease in world wide energy price in last 3 years due to renewable energy

[embedded content]

Event: World Economic Forum (DAVOS) Bali Kutti, Director at Reinco Ventures interview with Host Matt Bird of the Traders Network Show - an Equities News original show.



Matt Bird (Show Host, Traders Network Show): 00:00



Welcome back to the Traders Network Show broadcasting worldwide on Equitites.com I'm your host Matt bird. We're here in Davos, Switzerland covering the 2019 World Economic Forum. And my next guest is Bali Kutti, founder of Reinco VMCC, a renewable energy company with about a hundred million in assets under management. Welcome to the show.

Bali Kutti (Founder, Reinco Ventures): 00:22

Thank you.

Matt Bird (Show Host, Traders Network Show): 00:23

So, your company's focusing on clean energy, you got solar and other, other, other renewable types of energy. Tell us a bit more about your company, what you're doing right now.

Bali Kutti (Founder, Reinco Ventures): 00:32

Okay. As a group, we are basically 10 year old company now young company. We are focusing on keeping, making the planet clean and keeping it healthy. They got into when farming's about 10 years back we had been growing that asserts into being the solar and the related organic cultivation, right? Around a hundred million dollars in assets.

Matt Bird (Show Host, Traders Network Show): 00:59

Today as a network, we're really supportive of the UN SDGs, the sustainable development goals. So, I think even my hats off because renewable energy is where everything's going. I think it's the, the one of the biggest sectors next to healthcare, probably the biggest sector that's an emerging over the next 10 years. You guys are size-wise about a hundred million in assets, right? Where your growth plans for the next three years?

Bali Kutti (Founder, Reinco Ventures): 01:21

We have been seeing that renewable energy is growing very fast. Then what we thought about a, you know, 10 years back. So have you have seen the portfolio is the world over big companies that are growing, at least they're becoming two times in every three years in the last two, ten one decade. We are seeing, so we are hoping we will be maybe to my deeply negative list two to three times from here in the next three years or so.

Matt Bird (Show Host, Traders Network Show): 01:45

You know what, I hope it does as well. You know, in fact, I, my house I'm putting solar panels on my house or my ski house in the Poconos and because the cost of just standard electricity is just too high of liquidity. It's going up. I wonder if it's because there's more solar panels that are being put in houses.

Bali Kutti (Founder, Reinco Ventures): 02:02

In fact, it is you have been witnessing now the worldwide, the energy prices are going up for the last 50 years. But now you will see last three years has been falling. You did because of the growth of renewable energy. The solar banners with used to be costing about a megawatt to $5 million. Now we can do it for less than $600,000 and in India and some other countries, you will see the energy prices in us also started falling because of solar.

Matt Bird (Show Host, Traders Network Show):

That's fascinating. So, tell me what areas do you operate in?

Bali Kutti (Founder, Reinco Ventures): 02:39

In India, mainly. In India, 80%. We also look at projects in US and we have our offices in Dubai and London.

Matt Bird (Show Host, Traders Network Show):

Well, I'll tell you what, we are catching commercial break in a minute, but I will tell you, is there where, what is your growth trajectory for the next three years?

Bali Kutti (Founder, Reinco Ventures):

Be targeting to at least make it three to five times growth in the next 3 years.

Matt Bird (Show Host, Traders Network Show):

That's amazing. Well, everybody, this is Bali Kutti, Founder of Reinco VMCC. You're watching the Traders Network Show. We'll be right back at these commercial messages. Thanks a lot.

Contributor: by Matt Bird | Follow on social media - LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram

Guest: Bali Kutti

Event: World Economic Forum (DAVOS)

Show: Traders Network Show, An equities news original show

Matt Bird is the Network President of Equities News (Equities.com), Executive Producer and co-host of the Traders Network Show. 2019 Matt Bird was appointed to the advisory board and committee of Humanity 2.0, a Vatican City based non-profit focused on solving human impediments. Matt Bird also serves as chairman (Co-Founder) of Communication Marketing agency 1-800-PublicRelations (1800PR). In 2015 Matt Bird was ranked 3rd "Top 10 Most Influential Communications and Media Executives for Impact by the United Nation and PVBLIC - and was the acting director of communications for the U.N. SDG Media Zone. Matt Bird has lead ESG, social impact, sustainability and Public-Private Partnership initiatives for the United Nations, UN SDGs, UNCTAD, EU Parliament, NGOs and the U.S. Department of Commerce (International Trade Administration- trade.gov). Prior, Matt Bird was CEO of MUNCmedia, a (PaaS) news content distribution platform and network spanning 1400 publishers, reaching more than 110 million retail and institutional investors worldwide. In 2009 NASDAQ acquired the platform for integration into NASDAQ Financial Services group. The core technology and IP powers news targeting algorithms and content monitoring systems used by nearly all stock exchanges and newswires services today. On Sept, 21 2009 Matt Bird rang the NASDAQ Closing Bell in honor of his partnership the NASDAQ OMX and Globe Newswire for accomplishment to further the FinTech and financial communications industry. Matt Bird has severed as EVP and director rolls at BBDO, MarketWatch (formally ScreamingMedia), IGM. Mr. Bird current sits on numerous NGO, Public-Private partnership and reneging growth organization boards focus on economic development for social change.

