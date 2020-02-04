BJ Services Announces It Has Commenced Field Trials Of Its Next-Generation Natural Gas Fueled Fracturing Technology

TOMBALL, Texas, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BJ Services (the "Company") announced today it has reached a key milestone with the advancement of field trials for its next-generation fracturing pump platform, the TITAN™—the backbone of the Company's next-generation fleet.

The TITAN is powered by a direct drive natural gas-fired turbine capable of providing over 5,000 Horsepower, and delivers one of the most efficient 'power to pump' combinations available. Fueled 100 percent by natural gas, the TITAN supports the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, reduced costs, improved mobility, and reliable operations while meeting the most stringent noise reduction requirements across North America.

The Company initiated yard testing of a prototype configuration in mid-2019, and as of January 2020, has advanced testing to rigorous field trials in one of the most demanding unconventional basins of North America. During the current phase, the Company will continue validating the technologies designed by BJ Services and incorporated into its future equipment platform.

"The TITAN program is two years in the making," said Warren Zemlak, President & CEO of BJ Services. "The Company has entered into an agreement supporting deployment of the first commercial TITAN fleet in the second half of 2020, which will launch the beginning of our next-generation fleet strategy. We are excited about the potential for the TITAN to deliver a new standard of environmentally responsible, cost-effective, and efficient solutions for our clients."

Since BJ's re-launch in 2017, the Company has continued to develop intellectual property, in addition to obtaining the rights to over 500 legacy patents, which span chemicals and equipment, including electric and direct drive turbine technology.

"The team has built off of this intellectual property portfolio and created differentiated and leading next generation technology," said BJ Services Board Member and former Chairman and CEO of Schlumberger Limited Andrew Gould.

Former BJ Services CEO and current Board Member Bill Stewart also commented on this latest industry innovation, "BJ has a long history of industry-leading innovation, pump and equipment design and service leadership. The TITAN program is the latest example of how the team builds on that legacy."

About BJ Services

BJ Services is a leading provider of hydraulic fracturing and cementing services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources. Based in Tomball, Texas, BJ operates in every major basin throughout the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit our website at www.bjservices.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

