30 mins ago
A wet gas windfall: propane inventory squeeze possible as winter approaches
45 mins ago
Energy topped the S&P 500 again in October. Here’s where the trade heads next
1 hour ago
Chesapeake Energy Corporation completes acquisition of Vine Energy Inc.
2 hours ago
OPEC rejects Biden’s call for more oil
2 hours ago
Megan Hays joins Kimmeridge as firm drives change in public E&P sector
3 hours ago
Saudi Aramco posts 160% rise in third-quarter profit, chairman calls for ‘stable’ energy transition

Bonanza Creek and Extraction Announce Closing of Merger and Subsequent Acquisition of Crestone Peak

in Press Releases   by
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.