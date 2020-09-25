1 min ago
Exxon eyes shortlist for Malaysian oil and gas assets
Blackstone completes $7 billion Cheniere partnership stake sale
Canadian Provincial Government announces new offshore exploration initiative
Texas could be poised to lead in carbon capture technology

Brahman Resources Partners, LLC Woodford Shale Opportunity Terrell and Pecos Counties, Texas – EnergyNet

Acquisitions and Divestitures (A&D)

Certain oil and gas properties and related assets located in the Woodford Shale (the "Properties") owned by Brahman Resource Partners, LLC (the "Seller") are being offered for sale. EnergyNet ("EN") has been retained by Brahman Resource Partners, LLC as the exclusive advisor to assist with this transaction.

ID: 70267. Bids Due: 10/07/2020 at 5:00 PM CDT. Effective date of sale is 11/01/2020.

Opportunity Highlights

13,078.1308 Net Leasehold Acres

  • 12,608.1308 Net Non‐ Producing Leasehold Acres
  • 470.00 Net HBP Leasehold Acres

Operations in 3 Wells:

  • 100.00% WI / 75.00% NRI in

the Producing William Edwards 1H and ACU 37 1H Wells

  • 90.00% WI / 71.727188%

NRI (BPO) in the Recently Completed King of the Hill 33 1H Well

  • 6‐Month Average 8/8ths Production: 598 MCFPD and 27 BOPD
  • 12‐Month Average Net Income: $26,975/Month
