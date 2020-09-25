Brahman Resources Partners, LLC Woodford Shale Opportunity Terrell and Pecos Counties, Texas – EnergyNet

Certain oil and gas properties and related assets located in the Woodford Shale (the "Properties") owned by Brahman Resource Partners, LLC (the "Seller") are being offered for sale. EnergyNet ("EN") has been retained by Brahman Resource Partners, LLC as the exclusive advisor to assist with this transaction.
ID: 70267. Bids Due: 10/07/2020 at 5:00 PM CDT. Effective date of sale is 11/01/2020.
Opportunity Highlights
13,078.1308 Net Leasehold Acres
- 12,608.1308 Net Non‐ Producing Leasehold Acres
- 470.00 Net HBP Leasehold Acres
Operations in 3 Wells:
- 100.00% WI / 75.00% NRI in
the Producing William Edwards 1H and ACU 37 1H Wells
- 90.00% WI / 71.727188%
NRI (BPO) in the Recently Completed King of the Hill 33 1H Well
- 6‐Month Average 8/8ths Production: 598 MCFPD and 27 BOPD
- 12‐Month Average Net Income: $26,975/Month