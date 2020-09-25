Brahman Resources Partners, LLC Woodford Shale Opportunity Terrell and Pecos Counties, Texas – EnergyNet

Certain oil and gas properties and related assets located in the Woodford Shale (the "Properties") owned by Brahman Resource Partners, LLC (the "Seller") are being offered for sale. EnergyNet ("EN") has been retained by Brahman Resource Partners, LLC as the exclusive advisor to assist with this transaction.

ID: 70267. Bids Due: 10/07/2020 at 5:00 PM CDT. Effective date of sale is 11/01/2020.