Brent Oil Prices Continue Their Fall, Plunging Over 10%

 March 16, 2020 - 10:30 AM EDT
Brent Oil Prices Continue Their Fall, Plunging Over 10%

Brent crude oil futures crashed more than 10% in early Monday trading. At $30.56 per barrel (as of 10:25 A.M. EDT), the crucial international benchmark is now at its lowest level in more than four years. Brent prices last fell below $32 in February 2016.  

Futures prices on American benchmark WTI crude oil fell 10.3% to $29.52. WTI prices haven't been this low in more than 18 years.  

Image source: Getty Images.

Source: Motley Fool (March 16, 2020 - 10:30 AM EDT)

