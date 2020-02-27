February 27, 2020 - 4:16 PM EST close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes



Brigham Minerals, Inc. Reports Record Fourth Quarter 2019 and Full Year Operating and Financial Results AUSTIN, Texas Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE: MNRL) (“Brigham Minerals,” “Brigham,” or the “Company”), a leading mineral and royalty interest acquisition company, today announced record operating and financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as well as recent developments. FOURTH QUARTER 2019 OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Record daily production volumes of 9,627 Boe/d (73% liquids, 58% oil) Up 23% sequentially from Q3 2019 and up 110% from Q4 2018 Permian Basin production volumes up 45% from Q3 2019 to a record 5,054 Boe/d

Record mineral and royalty revenues totaling $33.1 million Up 37% sequentially from Q3 2019 12% increase in realized pricing from Q3 2019

Net income totaling $12.3 million Adjusted EBITDA ex Lease Bonus (1) totaling $26.3 million Up 44% sequentially from Q3 2019 and up 113% from Q4 2018

Declared Q4 2019 dividend of $0.38 per share of Class A common stock Up 15% sequentially from Q3 2019 despite December 2019 follow-on offering Dividend represents a 100% payout ratio

Closed 51 transactions acquiring approximately 3,000 net royalty acres deploying $37.8 million in mineral acquisition capital Increased Permian Basin position by 1,150 net royalty acres, or 4% sequentially, from Q3 2019 During full year 2019, acquired 13,400 net royalty acres deploying $218 million

Averaged 60 rigs drilling approximately 2,500 net royalty acres across the Company's portfolio 892 gross (5.9 net) drilled but uncompleted locations (“DUCs”) in inventory as of December 31, 2019 During Q4 2019, converted 376 (38%) gross and 2.6 (42%) net DUCs in inventory as of September 30, 2019 During 2019, converted 92% of net DUCs in inventory as of December 31, 2018

2020 GUIDANCE Increased full year 2020 production guidance to 10,000 Boe/d to 11,000 Boe/d (greater than 56% oil cut), which excludes the impact of deploying 2020 mineral acquisition capital Anchored by current proved developed producing locations and current DUC / permit inventory Additional detail in 2020 Operational and Financial Guidance table

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS Subsequent to quarter-end, increased borrowing base to $180 million from $150 million December 31, 2019 liquidity of $201 million (excludes $30 million increase to RBL capacity)

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. Ben M. (“Bud”) Brigham, Executive Chairman commented, “Our 23% sequential production growth during the fourth quarter clearly demonstrates the resiliency of our “core-of-core” liquids weighted mineral position. Likewise, the 110% yearly production growth reaffirms the long-term strength of our diversified portfolio to deliver extended organic growth as well as our team’s ability to execute accretive ground game acquisitions. Our follow-on offering, executed in December, provides ample 2020 liquidity for our technical team to continue to execute upon our accretive ground game acquisitions. We are also excited to announce a 2020 mineral acquisition capital budget of $160 to $240 million, largely anticipated to be deployed to Permian Basin opportunities.” Robert M. (“Rob”) Roosa, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “During the fourth quarter, we saw record DUC to PDP conversions across our assets. Our 376 gross DUCs converted to PDP this quarter were 53% greater than the 245 conversions last quarter. The ramp in our converted DUCs helped to fuel our 23% sequential production growth and record revenues. Even with the strong DUC conversions in the fourth quarter, we were able to reload 95% of our net DUC inventory and we remain excited about our continued forecasted production growth into 2020. Our 892 gross DUCs (5.9 net) in inventory as of year-end 2019 will be completed by well capitalized highly active operators including Continental Resources, Royal Dutch Shell, Occidental Petroleum and ExxonMobil. Furthermore, we saw a strong replenishment of gross and net permits during Q4 2019. Gross permits on our acreage increased to 715 (681 in Q3 2019) and net permits stayed steady at 4.4 (4.5 in Q3 2019). After the strong performance of our assets in Q4 2019, we are excited to raise our base production guidance for the full year 2020 to 10,000 - 11,000 Boe/d, which excludes production volumes associated with our ongoing 2020 acquisition ground game.” Blake C. Williams, Chief Financial Officer, added, “We are extremely pleased with our financial performance in the fourth quarter, especially our record revenues, Adjusted EBITDA(1), and discretionary cash flow(1). The outperformance of our portfolio, anchored by continued strong completion and drilling activity across our Permian assets, allowed us to substantially raise our dividend by over 15% this quarter even after issuing 6 million new shares in our follow-on offering this December. Our discretionary cash flow per share of Class A common stock was $0.45 on a pre-tax basis, which was up 22% from the third quarter, and $0.38 per share on a post-tax basis, up 15% from the third quarter. Our ability to grow the dividend this quarter in a challenging market underscores the quality of our core asset position and resilience of the Brigham Minerals business model.” (1) Non-GAAP measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. OPERATIONAL UPDATE Mineral and Royalty Interest Ownership Update During the three months ended December 31, 2019, the Company executed 51 transactions acquiring 3,000 net royalty acres (standardized to a 1/8th royalty interest) and deployed $37.8 million in capital to the Permian, SCOOP/STACK, and Williston Basins. The Company deployed approximately 57% of its mineral acquisition capital in the fourth quarter to the Permian Basin (42% Delaware and 15% Midland), 20% to the Anadarko Basin, and 19% to the Williston Basin. Fourth quarter acquisitions are expected to deliver near-term production and cash flow growth with the addition of 87 gross DUCs (0.5 net DUCs) and 47 gross permits (0.2 net permits) to inventory counts. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, the Company completed 216 transactions acquiring 13,400 net royalty acres (standardized to a 1/8th royalty interest) and deployed $218 million in capital to the Permian, SCOOP/STACK/Merge, Williston and DJ Basins. The Company deployed approximately 71% of its mineral acquisition capital in 2019 to the Permian Basin (62% Delaware and 9% Midland), 23% to the Anadarko Basin, 5% to the Williston Basin and 1% to the DJ Basin. The acquired minerals added 210 gross DUCs (2.0 net DUCs) and 99 gross permits (0.5 net permits) to its inventory counts over the year. As of December 31, 2019, the Company had acquired roughly 82,200 net royalty acres, encompassing 12,777 gross (112 net) undeveloped horizontal locations, across 39 counties in what the Company views as the core of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The table below summarizes the Company’s mineral and royalty interest ownership at the dates indicated. Delaware Midland SCOOP STACK DJ Williston Other Total Net Royalty Acres (1) December 31, 2019 25,750 4,100 11,100 10,700 15,600 7,750 7,200 82,200 September 30, 2019 24,900 3,800 10,600 10,250 15,450 7,100 7,100 79,200 June 30, 2019 21,750 3,500 10,250 10,050 15,450 6,900 6,200 74,100 March 31, 2019 20,550 3,200 9,750 9,700 15,450 6,850 6,000 71,500 Acres Added Q/Q 850 300 500 450 150 650 100 3,000 % Added Q/Q 3% 8 % 5% 4% 1% 9% 1% 4% December 31, 2018 19,200 3,200 8,700 9,700 15,400 6,800 5,800 68,800 Acres Added 2019 6,550 900 2,400 1,000 200 950 1,400 13,400 Acres Sold 2019 (100) 0 0 0 0 0 0 (100) % Added 2019 34% 28% 28% 10% 1% 14% 24% 19% (1) Individual amounts may not add to totals due to rounding DUC Conversions Updates The Company saw significant conversion of its DUC inventory during the fourth quarter with over 376 gross (2.6 net) horizontal wells identified that had been converted to production, which represented 38% of its gross DUC inventory as of Q3 2019 (42% of net DUCs). During 2019, the Company converted 697 gross DUCs (5.6 net DUCs) to PDP, which represents 86% of its gross DUC inventory (92% of its net DUCs) as of year-end 2018. Conversions during 2019 are summarized in the table below: 2019 Wells Converted to Proved Developed Producing Gross Net DUCs 697 45% 5.6 45% Permits 134 9% 0.7 6% Acquired 594 38% 5.2 42% Unpermitted 128 8% 0.9 7% Total 1,553 100% 12.4 100% Drilling Activity Update During the fourth quarter 2019, the Company averaged approximately 60 rigs running on its mineral and royalty interests with approximately 2,500 net royalty acres under development as compared to 53 rigs and 2,540 net royalty acres under development on average over the prior seven quarters. The Company had 32 rigs operating on its Permian Basin minerals and 16 rigs on its SCOOP minerals. Key operators running rigs on Brigham’s mineral position included Continental (10 rigs), ExxonMobil (9 rigs), Occidental Petroleum (4 rigs), Marathon Oil (3 rigs) and Hess Corporation (3 rigs). During 2019, the Company averaged 65 rigs running on its mineral and royalty interests with approximately 2,700 net royalty acres under development. During 2019, the Company had an average of 29 rigs operating on its Permian Basin minerals and 16 on its SCOOP minerals. Key operators running rigs on Brigham’s mineral position during 2019 included Continental (14 rigs), ExxonMobil (8 rigs), Occidental Petroleum (4 rigs), Marathon Oil (3 rigs) and Concho Resources (2 rigs). Brigham’s rig activity over the past eight quarters is summarized in the table below: Q1 18 Q2 18 Q3 18 Q4 18 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Total Rigs 25 31 51 64 73 62 63 60 NRA Under Development 941 1,326 3,249 3,820 3,383 2,284 2,796 2,467 % of Total NRA 2% 2% 5% 6% 5% 3% 4% 3% DUC and Permit Inventory Update The Company expects 2020 production growth will be driven by the continued conversion of its DUC and permit inventory. Brigham’s gross and net DUC and permit inventory as of December 31, 2019 by basin is outlined in the table below: Development Inventory by Basin (1) Delaware Midland SCOOP STACK DJ Williston Other Total Gross Inventory DUCs 255 136 118 19 181 155 28 892 Permits 168 119 15 10 201 198 4 715 Net Inventory DUCs 2.4 0.8 0.7 0.1 1.4 0.5 0.1 5.9 Permits 1.3 0.4 0.1 0.0 2.2 0.3 — 4.4 (1) Individual amounts may not add to totals due to rounding. FINANCIAL UPDATE For the three months ended December 31, 2019, crude oil, natural gas and NGL production volumes, increased 110% to 9,627 Boe/d (73% liquids) as compared to the same prior year period, largely due to a 132% increase in Permian Basin volumes and a 120% increase in Anadarko Basin volumes. Fourth quarter 2019 average realized prices were $55.55 per barrel of oil, $1.88 per Mcf of natural gas, and $14.22 per barrel of NGL, for a total equivalent price of $37.39 per Boe, excluding the effect of derivative instruments. This represents a 12% increase relative to third quarter 2019 and is 7% lower than year-ago levels of $40.15 per Boe. The Company’s net income was $12.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, inclusive of $1.8 million of non-cash share-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA was $26.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, up 106% from the same prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA ex lease bonus was $26.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, up 113% from the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA ex lease bonus are non-GAAP financial measures. For a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA ex lease bonus and a reconciliation to our most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, please read "Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, crude oil, natural gas and NGL production volumes, increased 91% to 7,414 Boe/d (71% liquids) as compared to the prior year, due to a 138% increase in Permian Basin volumes and a 103% increase in Anadarko Basin volumes. Full year 2019 average realized prices were $54.16 per barrel of oil, $2.07 per Mcf of natural gas, and $15.03 per barrel of NGL, for a total equivalent price of $36.17 per Boe, excluding the effect of derivative instruments. This represents a 14% decrease relative to 2018 realized prices of $42.19 per Boe. The Company’s net income was $21.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, inclusive of $6.9 million of loss on extinguishment of debt and $10.0 million of non-cash share-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA was $78.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, up 47% from the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA ex lease bonus was $74.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, up 63% from the prior year. As of December 31, 2019, the Company had a cash balance of $51.1 million and $150.0 million of capacity on its revolving credit facility, providing the Company with total liquidity of $201.1 million. As of February 27, 2020, the Company had increased its borrowing base under its revolving credit facility to $180.0 million from $150.0 million, adding additional capacity to execute on ground game acquisition opportunities. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results Financial and Operational Results Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, ($ in thousands, except per unit of production data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating Revenues Oil sales $ 28,534 $ 12,881 $ 82,048 $ 47,040 Natural gas sales 2,697 2,195 9,724 7,014 NGL sales 1,881 1,836 6,114 5,704 Total mineral and royalty revenue $ 33,112 $ 16,912 $ 97,886 $ 59,758 Lease bonus and other revenue 502 679 3,629 7,506 Total Revenue $ 33,614 $ 17,591 $ 101,515 $ 67,264 Net Production Oil (MBbls) 514 234 1,515 777 Natural Gas (MMcf) 1,438 711 4,707 2,507 NGLs (MBbls) 132 69 407 222 Total Net Production (MBoe) 886 421 2,706 1,417 Total Net Daily Production (Boe/d) 9,627 4,579 7,414 3,881 Realized Prices ($/Boe) Oil ($/Bbl) $ 55.55 $ 55.16 $ 54.16 $ 60.56 Natural gas ($/Mcf) 1.88 3.09 2.07 2.80 NGLs ($/Bbl) 14.22 26.50 15.03 25.72 Average Realized Price excluding Derivatives $ 37.39 $ 40.15 $ 36.17 $ 42.19 Average Realized Price including Derivatives $ 37.52 $ 39.95 $ 36.35 $ 41.66 Operating Expenses Gathering, transporting and marketing $ 1,235 $ 1,050 $ 4,985 $ 3,944 Severance and ad valorem taxes 2,203 937 6,409 3,536 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 10,630 4,306 30,940 13,915 General and administrative (excluding share-based compensation) 3,368 2,566 11,914 6,638 Total Operating Expenses (before share-based compensation) $ 17,436 $ 8,859 $ 54,248 $ 28,033 General and administrative, share-based compensation 1,816 — 10,049 — Total Operating Expenses $ 19,252 $ 8,859 $ 64,297 $ 28,033 Income From Operations $ 14,362 $ 8,732 $ 37,218 $ 39,231 Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net (47 ) 1,618 (568 ) 424 Interest expense, net (449 ) (3,418 ) (5,609 ) (7,446 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 41 (6,892 ) — Gain on sale and distribution of equity securities — — — 823 Other income, net 4 53 169 110 Income Before Taxes $ 13,911 $ 6,985 $ 24,318 $ 33,142 Income tax expense 1,565 (129 ) 2,679 327 Net Income $ 12,346 $ 7,114 $ 21,639 $ 32,815 Less: net income attributable to predecessor — (6,166 ) (5,092 ) (30,976 ) Less: net income attributable to temporary equity (7,269 ) — (9,646 ) — Net income attributable to Brigham Minerals, Inc. Stockholders $ 5,077 $ 948 $ 6,901 $ 1,839 Unit Expenses ($/Boe) Gathering, transportation and marketing $ 1.40 $ 2.49 $ 1.84 $ 2.78 Severance and ad valorem taxes 2.49 2.22 2.37 2.50 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 12.00 10.22 11.43 9.82 General and administrative (before share-based compensation) 3.80 6.09 4.40 4.69 General and administrative, share-based compensation 2.05 — 3.71 — Interest expense, net 0.51 8.11 2.07 5.25 QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND The Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) has declared a quarterly cash dividend incorporating results for the fourth quarter 2019 of $0.38 per share of Class A common stock, to be paid on March 19, 2020 to holders of record as of March 12, 2020. Future declarations of dividends are subject to approval by the Board and to the Board’s continuing determination that the declarations of dividends are in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders. Future dividends may be adjusted at the Board’s discretion based on market conditions and capital availability. 2020 OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL GUIDANCE Guidance Ranges Low High Daily Net Production (Boe/d) Sans Acquisitions 10,000 — 11,000 Oil Cut (%) 56% — 59% Lease Bonus ($ millions) $4.5 — $6.0 Unit Costs ($/Boe) Cash G&A Expense Plus Share Based Compensation Expense ($/Boe) $5.25 — $6.35 Cash G&A Expense ($/Boe) $3.60 — $4.10 Share Based Compensation Expense ($/Boe) $1.65 — $2.25 Gathering, Transportation, and Marketing ($/Boe) $1.65 — $2.25 Production Taxes (% of Revenue) 7% — 9% Taxes Tax Depletion ($/Boe) $9.00 — $11.50 Percent of Dividend Expected to be Return of Capital (Low: $55.00/Bbl and High: $50.00 Flat Pricing) 50% — 70% Mineral Acquisition Capital Ground Game Acquisition Budget ($ millions) $160 — $240 BRIGHAM MINERALS FOURTH QUARTER 2019 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL Friday, February 28, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (11:00 a.m. Central Time)

Pre-register by visiting http://dpregister.com/10138905

Listen to a live audio webcast of the call by visiting the Company’s website https://investors.brighamminerals.com

A recording of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website after the call Additionally, Brigham Minerals plans to participate in the following events and conferences March 2-3: Credit Suisse Energy Summit – Vail The Company is presenting on March 3 at 12:10 p.m. Mountain Time

March 24-25: Simmons Energy Conference – Vegas The Company is presenting in a panel on March 25 at 9:45 a.m. Pacific Time

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA ex lease bonus, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Discretionary Cash Flow are non-GAAP supplemental financial measures used by our management and by external users of our financial statements such as investors, research analysts and others to assess the financial performance of our assets and their ability to sustain dividends over the long term without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis. We define Adjusted Net Income as net income (loss) before loss on extinguishment of debt. We define Adjusted EBITDA as adjusted net income (loss) before depreciation, depletion and amortization, share based compensation expense, interest expense, gain or loss on sale and distribution of equity securities, gain or loss on derivative instruments and income tax expense, less other income and gain or loss on sale of oil and gas properties. We define Adjusted EBITDA ex lease bonus as Adjusted EBITDA further adjusted to eliminate the impacts of lease bonus revenue we receive due to the unpredictability of timing and magnitude of the revenue. We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. We define Discretionary Cash Flow as Adjusted EBITDA, less cash interest expense and cash taxes. Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA ex lease bonus, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Discretionary Cash Flow do not represent and should not be considered alternatives to, or more meaningful than, net income, income from operations, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP as measures of our financial performance. Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA ex lease bonus, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Discretionary Cash Flow have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some but not all items that affect net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Our computation of Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA ex lease bonus, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Discretionary Cash Flow may differ from computations of similarly titled measures of other companies. The following tables present a reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA ex lease bonus, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Discretionary Cash Flow to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for the periods indicated. SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES Note: Items reconciled below may also pertain to non-GAAP financial items that may be discussed in the earnings call Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA ex Lease Bonus Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, ($ In thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net Income $ 12,346 $ 7,114 $ 21,639 $ 32,815 Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt (41) — 6,892 — Adjusted Net Income $ 12,305 $ 7,114 $ 28,531 $ 32,815 Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 10,630 4,306 30,940 13,915 Share-based compensation expense 1,816 — 10,049 — Interest expense 449 3,418 5,609 7,446 Loss on derivative instruments, net 47 — 568 — Income tax expense 1,565 — 2,679 327 Less: Gain on derivative instruments, net — 1,618 — 424 Income tax benefit — 129 — — Other income, net 4 53 169 110 Gain on sale and distribution of equity securities — — — 823 Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,808 $ 13,038 $ 78,207 $ 53,146 Lease bonus 502 679 3,629 7,506 Adjusted EBITDA ex Lease Bonus $ 26,306 $ 12,359 $ 74,578 $ 45,640 Memo: Adjusted EBITDA Margin Revenue $ 33,614 $ 17,591 $ 101,515 $ 67,264 Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,808 $ 13,038 $ 78,207 $ 53,146 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 80% 74% 77% 79% Reconciliation of Discretionary Cash Flow Three Months Ended ($ In thousands, except per share amounts) December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 26,808 $ 19,286 $ 18,289 Less: Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interest (10,700 ) (10,931 ) (10,366 ) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Class A Common Stock $ 16,108 $ 8,355 $ 7,923 Less: Cash interest expense 421 72 550 Cash taxes 2,568 731 117 Dividend equivalent rights 248 224 — Retained cash flow — — — Less: Lease bonus attributable to Class A Common Stock 300 421 641 Discretionary cash flow to Class A Common Stock ex Lease Bonus $ 12,571 $ 6,907 $ 6,615 Plus: Lease bonus attributable to Class A Common Stock 300 421 641 Discretionary cash flow to Class A Common Stock $ 12,871 $ 7,328 $ 7,256 Plus: Cash taxes 2,568 731 117 Discretionary cash flow to Class A Common Stock Pre-Tax 15,439 8,059 7,373 Shares of Class A Common Stock 34,181 21,997 21,997 Discretionary cash flow per share of Class A Common Stock ex. Lease Bonus $ 0.37 $ 0.31 $ 0.30 Discretionary cash flow per share of Class A Common Stock - Dividend $ 0.38 $ 0.33 $ 0.33 Discretionary cash flow per share of Class A Common Stock Pre-Tax $ 0.45 $ 0.37 $ 0.34 (1) Refer to Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA from Net Income above. CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED BALANCE SHEET December 31, (In thousands, except share data) 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 51,133 $ 31,985 Restricted cash — 474 Accounts receivable 30,291 20,695 Prepaid expenses and other 1,688 7,103 Short-term derivative assets — 1,057 Total current assets 83,112 61,314 Oil and gas properties, at cost, using the full cost method of accounting: Unevaluated property 291,664 228,151 Evaluated property 449,061 289,851 Less accumulated depreciation, depletion, and amortization (61,103 ) (27,628 ) Oil and gas properties - net 679,622 490,374 Other property and equipment 5,095 5,408 Less accumulated depreciation (3,703 ) (3,115 ) Other property and equipment - net 1,392 2,293 Deferred tax asset 18,823 — Other assets, net 1,213 45 Total assets $ 784,162 $ 554,026 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'/MEMBERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 11,533 $ 5,662 Current portion of debt — 2,188 Total current liabilities 11,533 7,850 Long-term debt — 168,517 Deferred tax liability — 3,684 Other non-current liabilities 803 27 Temporary equity 454,507 — Shareholders' and members' equity: Members' contributed capital — 208,728 Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; 400,000,000 authorized, 34,040,934 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 340 — Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; 150,000,000 authorized, 22,847,045 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 — — Additional paid-in capital 323,578 (3,057 ) Accumulated (deficit) earnings (6,599 ) 168,277 Total shareholders' equity attributable to Brigham Minerals, Inc. and members' equity 317,319 373,948 Total liabilities and shareholders' and members' equity $ 784,162 $ 554,026 CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS Years Ended December 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2019 2018 2017 REVENUES Mineral and royalty revenues $ 97,886 $ 59,758 $ 30,066 Lease bonus and other revenues 3,629 7,506 10,842 Total revenues $ 101,515 $ 67,264 $ 40,908 OTHER OPERATING INCOME: Gain on sale of oil and gas properties, net — — 94,551 OPERATING EXPENSES Gathering, transportation and marketing 4,985 3,944 1,754 Severance and ad valorem taxes 6,409 3,536 1,601 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 30,940 13,915 6,955 General and administrative 21,963 6,638 3,935 Total operating expenses $ 64,297 $ 28,033 $ 14,245 NET INCOME FROM OPERATIONS $ 37,218 $ 39,231 $ 121,214 (Loss) gain on derivative instruments, net (568 ) 424 (121 ) Interest expense, net (5,609 ) (7,446 ) (556 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (6,892 ) — — Gain (loss) on sale and distribution of equity securities — 823 (4,222 ) Other income, net 169 110 305 Income before income taxes $ 24,318 $ 33,142 $ 116,620 Income tax expense 2,679 327 1,008 NET INCOME $ 21,639 $ 32,815 $ 115,612 Less: Net income attributable to Predecessor (5,092 ) (30,976 ) (115,612 ) Less: Net income attributable to temporary equity (9,646 ) — — Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 6,901 $ 1,839 $ — NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE Basic $ 0.26 $ — $ — Diluted $ 0.26 $ — $ — WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 22,870 — — Diluted 22,870 — — CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Years Ended December 31, (In thousands) 2019 2018 2017 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 21,639 $ 32,815 $ 115,612 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 30,940 13,915 6,955 Share-based compensation expense 10,049 — — Loss on extinguishment of debt 6,892 — — Amortization of debt issue costs 433 690 121 Deferred income taxes 665 237 295 Loss (gain) on derivative instruments, net 568 (424 ) 121 Net cash received (paid) for derivative settlements 470 (754 ) — (Gain) loss on sale and distribution of equity securities — (823 ) 4,222 Bad debt expense 669 382 — (Gain) on sale of oil and gas properties — — (94,551 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: (Increase)/Decrease in accounts receivable (10,246 ) (8,022 ) (6,787 ) (Increase)/Decrease in other current assets 1,787 (6,116 ) (44 ) Increase/(Decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities 5,112 (484 ) 3,956 Increase/(Decrease) in other long-term liabilities 47 28 — Other operating — — (499 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 69,025 $ 31,444 $ 29,401 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to oil and gas properties (219,481 ) (195,603 ) (101,437 ) Additions to other fixed assets (474 ) (723 ) (1,311 ) Proceeds from sale of oil and gas properties, net 3,123 125 111,024 Proceeds from sale of equity securities — 933 17,896 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ (216,832 ) $ (195,268 ) $ 26,172 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Payments of short-term related party loan — (7,000 ) — Borrowing of short-term related party loan — 7,000 — Payments of short-term debt (4,596 ) — — Payments of long-term debt (275,404 ) (70,000 ) (15,000 ) Borrowing of long-term debt 105,000 218,000 27,000 Payment of debt extinguishment fees (2,091 ) — — Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock sold in initial public offering, net of offering costs 277,075 — — Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock, net of offering costs 102,680 — — Capital contributions — 46,011 37,000 Capital distributions (441 ) — (131,544 ) Dividends paid (14,663 ) — — Distributions to holders of temporary equity (19,731 ) — — Loan closing costs (1,348 ) (4,614 ) (103 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 166,481 $ 189,397 $ (82,647 ) Increase/Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 18,674 25,573 (27,074 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 32,459 6,886 33,960 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash end of period $ 51,133 $ 32,459 $ 6,886 ABOUT BRIGHAM MINERALS, INC. Brigham Minerals is an Austin, Texas, based company that acquires and actively manages a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the core of some of the most active, highly economic, liquids-rich resource basins across the continental United States. Brigham Minerals’ assets are located in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The Company’s primary business objective is to maximize risk-adjusted total return to its shareholders by both capturing organic growth in its existing assets as well as leveraging its highly experienced technical evaluation team to continue acquiring minerals. Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this press release specifically include the expectations of plans, strategies, objectives and anticipated financial and operating results of the Company, including the Company's guidance within this press release. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by the Company based on management’s experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, downturns in operator activity due to commodity price fluctuations, the Company’s ability to integrate acquisitions into its existing business, changes in oil, natural gas and NGL prices, weather and environmental conditions, the timing of planned capital expenditures, availability of acquisitions, operational factors affecting the commencement or maintenance of producing wells on the Company’s properties, the condition of the capital markets generally, as well as the Company’s ability to access them, including the outbreak of pandemic or contagious disease, the proximity to and capacity of transportation facilities, and uncertainties regarding environmental regulations or litigation and other legal or regulatory developments affecting the Company’s business and other important factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the Company’s actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and the Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by applicable law. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200227005997/en/ Copyright Business Wire 2020





News by QuoteMedia

www.quotemedia.com Source: Business Wire (February 27, 2020 - 4:16 PM EST)News by QuoteMedia