BTU Analytics Predicts Natural Gas Production Could Plummet This Summer

DENVER, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BTU Analytics, LLC, a natural gas, oil, power and NGL market analysis company, announces significant changes to their near-term natural gas production forecast in analysis recently released to their clients. In a piece entitled, "Historic Reversal of Fortune for the Natural Gas Industry," BTU outlines the factors leading to their bold and counter-consensus view.

"Several large US independents are facing down bankruptcy as market forces have been stacked against the natural gas industry for the past few years, but unhedged gas producers could get an unexpected bailout in the form of a market instantly and shockingly short natural gas very soon," said Kathryn Downey Miller, President at BTU Analytics, LLC. She went on to say, "Crude shut-ins could remove 5 Bcf/d of production this summer and by 2021 the gas market could be so short, LNG imports might again be discussed."

