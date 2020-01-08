C-SMART Analytics, a division of WESTERN ENERGY SUPPORT & TECHNOLOGY, prepares for a new year and a new chapter with the launch of the GEN 3 platform.

C-SMART Analytics

January 02, 2019, Houston, Texas. – C-SMART Analytics, a software provider focused on reducing measurement error, risk, and LAUF, announced today the launch of its newest software platform: GEN 3.

“Today marks the beginning of a new frontier for our company. The expanded capabilities and added features of GEN 3 will allow us to deliver greater value to our current customers while also enabling us to serve new markets. Every member of our team played a crucial role in the development of this new platform. It’s exciting to see all the pieces come together and to launch this product into the market.” stated Eric R. Calderon, President, C- SMART Analytics.

About GEN 3

The GEN 3 platform introduces new levels of security, scalability, and agility to our analytics offering. Customers will experience a state-of-the-art user interface and wide selection of self-service tools which will add to their ability to effectively monitor and respond to operational needs. At its core, GEN 3 provides additional Augmented Intelligence, more accurate error detection, smarter messaging, and superior analyses.

About WEST

Western Energy Support & Technology, Inc., established in 1992, is a holding company for CEESI, Flow Systems, C- SMART Analytics, Graftel, and L-K Industries – all leading contributors to the fluid flow measurement industry. The WEST family of companies provides industry-leading expertise in calibration, sampling, consulting, communication, and manufacturing. More at WestEnergyTech.com .

Contact:

Mike Carter, CEO

Western Energy Support & Technology, Inc. [email protected]