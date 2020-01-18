Camber Energy, Inc. Sets Date For 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2020 / Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) ("Camber" or the "Company") today announced that it had scheduled its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on March 11, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. local time at 1415 Louisiana, Suite 3500, Houston, Texas 77002.

The record date for determination of stockholders entitled to vote at the meeting, and any adjournment thereof, is planned to be set on or around the close of business on January 28, 2020 (the "Record Date"). More information regarding the Company's 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be disclosed in the Company's preliminary proxy statement which the Company plans to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission shortly.

To be timely, pursuant to the Company's Bylaws, as amended, and Rule 14a-8 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, any notice of business or nominations with respect to the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders must be received by the Company at its principal executive offices at 1415 Louisiana, Suite 3500, Houston, Texas 77002, Attention: Corporate Secretary by no later than 5:00 p.m., Central Time, on January 27, 2020. Any such stockholder proposal must be submitted and must comply with the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Rule 14a-8 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Company's Bylaws, as amended.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

As noted above, in connection with the Annual Meeting, the Company will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a proxy statement and other relevant documents. It is anticipated that a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials ("Notice") relating to the Annual Meeting will be sent to each stockholder registered in the share register of the Company as of the close of business on the Record Date (provided the Company may alternatively, in its discretion, send each stockholder a form of the proxy and the Company's latest annual report). Instructions on how to access the proxy materials over the Internet or request a printed set of proxy materials will be provided in the Notice. The Notice (or proxy, if the proxy is mailed) also will provide instructions on how to submit a proxy over the Internet or via mail.

This press release does not constitute a solicitation of any vote or approval. Stockholders are urged to read the proxy statement when it becomes available and any other documents to be filed with the SEC in connection with the Annual Meeting because they will contain important information about the Annual Meeting. The directors, nominees for election as director, executive officers and certain other members of management and employees of the Company may be deemed "participants" in the solicitation of proxies from the Company's stockholders in connection with the matters to be considered at the Annual Meeting. Information regarding the persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be considered participants in the solicitation of the Company's stockholders in connection with such matters will be set forth in the definitive proxy statement to be filed with the SEC. In addition, you can find information about the Company's executive officers and directors in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2019 and the aforementioned proxy statement.

Investors will be able to obtain a free copy of documents filed with the SEC at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, investors may obtain a free copy of the Company's filings with the SEC through the investor relations section of our website (http://www.camber.energy), under "Investors" - "SEC Filings" or by directing a request to: 1415 Louisiana, Suite 3500, Houston, Texas 77002, Attention: Corporate Secretary.

About Camber Energy, Inc.

Based in Houston, Texas, Camber Energy's (NYSE American:CEI) is a growth-oriented, independent oil and gas company engaged in the development of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids in the Texas Panhandle. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.camber.energy.

SOURCE: Camber Energy, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: