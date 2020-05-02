2 hours ago
EnergyNet Indigo – SCOOP / STACK Opportunity 308 Well Package (ORRI, RI and Non-Operated WI) plus Leasehold and Minerals
2 hours ago
EnergyNet has been retained by Caddo Minerals Inc. to offer for sale their 8 Well Package (Producing MI/RI) located in Burleson County, Texas
2 hours ago
EnergyNet has been retained by Caddo Minerals Inc. to offer for sale their Eagle Ford Shale Opportunity 6 Well Package
8 hours ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 5-1-2020
9 hours ago
EnergyNet has been retained by Caddo Minerals Inc. to offer for sale their 2 Well Package
9 hours ago
EnergyNet has been retained by Caddo Minerals Inc. to offer for sale their 8 Well Package

Canada Energy Regulator responds to incident at Enbridge Line 3 pump station

in Press Releases   by
 May 1, 2020 - 6:15 PM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up
Canada Energy Regulator responds to incident at Enbridge Line 3 pump station

Canada NewsWire

CALGARY, May 1, 2020

CALGARY, May 1, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) has been notified by Enbridge of an above ground release of approximately 150 cubic metres of sweet crude oil. The incident occurred at the company's Herschel pump station in Saskatchewan. There is no risk to public safety.

Enbridge reported that the majority of the spill was contained to company property with limited oil migrating to adjacent municipal land. No watercourses have been affected and precautionary wildlife protection measures are in place. Surface clean-up is underway with removal of contaminated soil to follow.

A CER inspection officer is on site to monitor and assess the company's clean-up, and verify that all reasonable actions are being taken to protect workers and the environment. In its response, the CER is following all federal and provincial health authority directives due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Enbridge Line 3 Indigenous Advisory Monitoring Committee (IAMC) has been notified of the incident and is being kept up to date.

The incident was reported to the CER in accordance with regulations and appropriate federal, provincial and municipal authorities have also been notified. The CER's priority is to make sure that people are safe and that property and the environment is protected.

Associated Links

The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) works to keep energy moving safely across the country. We review energy development projects and share energy information, all while enforcing some of the strictest safety and environmental standards in the world. To find out how the CER is working for you visit us online or connect on social media

SOURCE Canada Energy Regulator

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2020/01/c3120.html

Chantal Macleod, Communications Officer, Canada Energy Regulator, Email: [email protected], Telephone: 403-966-5036Copyright CNW Group 2020


Source: Canada Newswire (May 1, 2020 - 6:15 PM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice